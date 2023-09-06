PHOENIX — The Downtown Art Walk is returning to the city of Chandler this fall for a round of events highlighting local artists.

The art walk will take place Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22 and Nov. 5 between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will be able to purchase works from artists in various mediums, ranging from jewelry to photography.

“The Downtown Art Walk was a popular event in Chandler a few years ago,” Chandler Vice Mayor Matt Orlando said in a press release.

“I am pleased that the city of Chandler was able to work with the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership to bring it back and give residents and visitors just one more reason to visit our unique downtown.”

The booths will line several streets, including the east side of Arizona Avenue in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, along Commonwealth Avenue and San Marcos Place.

Parking at the event is free, with five garages to the east and west of Arizona Avenue.

