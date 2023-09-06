Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

Sep 6, 2023, 6:13 AM | Updated: 10:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Three people were found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota, police said Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point. Police have not disclosed names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was “no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. Police from the nearby towns of Nisswa, Crosslake and Pequot Lakes also assisted at the scene, according to the statement.

The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

“It’s a time-share resort that’s about a mile away from our property. We do manage it, but it’s a separate resort,” said David Spizzo, assistant general manager of Breezy Point Resort.

Spizzo added, “It’s an active investigation, and we’re just letting our local police department do the work. We’ll follow their lead when information comes out.”

Law enforcement were waiting for preliminary autopsy results and the investigation is ongoing, police said in another statement around noon Wednesday.

United States News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, J...

Associated Press

Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president

A liberal group filed a lawsuit to bar Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run under a clause aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.”

11 hours ago

FILE - In this October 2008 file photo, Atlantic salmon swim in a pen in Eastport, Maine. Maine sal...

Associated Press

More wild Atlantic salmon found in U.S. rivers than any time in the past decade, officials say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last wild Atlantic salmon that return to U.S. rivers have had their most productive year in more than a decade, raising hopes they may be weathering myriad ecological threats. Officials counted more than 1,500 of the salmon in the Penobscot River, which is home to the country’s largest run of […]

11 hours ago

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit. Fain...

Associated Press

UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week. “That’s the plan,” President Shawn Fain responded when asked if the union would strike any of the companies […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri inmate convicted of killing cop says judges shouldn’t get to hand down death sentences

A man awaiting sentencing for killing a Missouri police officer is challenging the constitutionality of a state law that allows judges to hand down the death sentence. A jury in June convicted 45-year-old Ian McCarthy of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Clinton Police Officer Gary Lee Michael Jr. during a 2017 traffic stop. […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors ask a judge to revoke bond of mother of Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to revoke the bond for the mother of a Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher after she allegedly failed multiple drug tests while awaiting sentencing on two felony charges. Deja Taylor pleaded guilty in June to having a gun while possessing marijuana […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A coalit...

Associated Press

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says

Utah state government officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse by decades of allowing upstream water to be diverted away from the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River and primarily to farmers growing alfalfa, hay and other crops, says a new lawsuit filed Wednesday by a […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public