Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

War sanctions against Russia highlight growing divisions among the Group of 20 countries

Sep 6, 2023, 6:05 AM

FILE - U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leaves after attending G20's third Finance Ministers a...

FILE - U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leaves after attending G20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, July 17, 2023. Yellen is facing some deep skepticism from among the wealthy nations of the Group of 20 as almost two years of sanctions against Russia have deepened divisions within the group. As world leaders and finance ministers meet this week in India, fractures that have opened between some G20 nations may be more palpable.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing growing skepticism from some leading rich and developing nations as the residual impact of sanctions against Russia is deepening divisions among the Group of 20 countries.

With world leaders and finance ministers meeting this week in India for the G20 summit, fractures have came into the open, and alliances are tightening among some nations that have long been resistant to the U.S.-led efforts to exact economic punishment on Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The United States and its allies among the Group of Seven major industrial nations insist that the sanctions and a price cap on Russian oil have been successful at restricting revenue for the Russian economy, even though it grew, in a year-to-year comparison, by 4.9% in the second quarter of 2023.

Russia and China, meanwhile, have declared a “no limits” partnership of their own. And the economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — known as BRICS — is trying to increase its use of local currencies instead of the U.S. dollar. Also likely to be seen at the G20 summit is budding closeness of U.S.-India ties in light of a shared concern about China’s military and economic assertiveness.

As President Joe Biden and Yellen visit New Delhi, they will have to navigate a more fragmented economic and political environment during difficult negotiations over securing food and energy supplies for developing countries.

Yellen’s trip, her fourth to India in less than a year, comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin said a landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea during the war will not be restored until the West meets his demands on Moscow’s own agricultural exports.

Putin says that a parallel agreement promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer has not been honored. Russian officials also complain that restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade, though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

Russia is hoping it can use its power over Ukraine’s Black Sea exports as a bargaining chip to reduce Western sanctions.

“It’s a combination of different factors that I think that makes it difficult for the G20 to work in concert in a way that they did in the past,” said Rachel Ziemba, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. Those factors include the war in Ukraine and nations’ weaponizing currencies and commodities, she said.

“Something I imagine they can get behind is the importance of getting energy and food flowing and other food security issues for developing nations,” she said.

The Treasury Department said Yellen’s four-day trip will highlight “the importance of imposing severe costs on Russia and mitigating global spillovers.” Yellen will stress the consequences of the war, “including through the price cap, which has been achieving its dual goals of reducing Russian revenue while keeping global energy prices stable,” the department said.

Yellen also will focus her efforts on strengthening food security through changes to multilateral development banks and by replenishing the International Fund for Agricultural Development. That may be difficult as G20 nations increasingly gravitate into blocs and with some leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, opting to skip the summit.

Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, said the meetings should be an opportunity to work at what the nations agree upon, including multilateral development bank issues and changes to debt restructuring.

“India has wanted to present itself as the convener of the world at a time of international fragmentation,” Lipsky said. “It will be harder to do with Xi not there.”

There are risks to greater factures in the global economy, according to an August International Monetary Fund report, which estimates that greater international trade restrictions could reduce global economic output by as much as 7% over the long term, or roughly $7.4 trillion.

Trade between China and Russia has swelled, due in large part to the impact of Western sanctions on Russia, as well as the price cap on Russian oil, which allows China and India to purchase energy from Russia at discounted prices. Still, China’s economy is facing an overall slump.

Mark Sobel, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that despite Russian oil shipments being reoriented to China and India, the G7 anticipated “if it gave China and India greater scope to seek discounts on Russian oil, that meant less revenue for Russia and was consistent with the thrust of G7 actions.”

Sobel said the sanctions against Russia as well as other measures to curb Russian oil proceeds were “targeted and highly appropriate.”

Russia and China are increasingly trading in China’s yuan, which replaced the U.S. dollar as Russia’s most traded currency in early 2023.

The BRICS nations have agreed to expand trading in their local currencies to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Critics in the developing world are increasingly uneasy about the U.S. ability to use the dollar’s worldwide influence to impose sanctions against its rivals, including Russia.

In 2015, the BRICS countries launched the New Development Bank as an alternative to the U.S. and European-dominated International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

“We have to be realistic about what this Group of 20 can accomplish,” Ziemba said, “but I do think there is a benefit of having a place where many of the biggest economies in the world meet, as a place to understand where their differences come from.”

Members of the G20 are the European Union and Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United States.

United States News

Associated Press

Prosecutors ask a judge to revoke bond of mother of Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to revoke the bond for the mother of a Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher after she allegedly failed multiple drug tests while awaiting sentencing on two felony charges. Deja Taylor pleaded guilty in June to having a gun while possessing marijuana […]

9 hours ago

FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A coalit...

Associated Press

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says

Utah state government officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse by decades of allowing upstream water to be diverted away from the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River and primarily to farmers growing alfalfa, hay and other crops, says a new lawsuit filed Wednesday by a […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut farm worker is paralyzed after being attacked by a bull

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — A 59-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured after being attacked by a bull at the farm where he was working. Family members told Hearst Connecticut Media that the bull attacked Randy Janquins on Friday at a farm in Harwinton, Connecticut, as he was putting several cows back into a barn after […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate...

Associated Press

Christie says DeSantis put ‘politics ahead of his job’ by not seeing Biden during hurricane visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had put “politics ahead of his job” by declining to meet with President Joe Biden during the Democrat’s weekend visit to survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage in DeSantis’ state. “Your job as governor is to be the tour guide for the president, […]

9 hours ago

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York. Fo...

Associated Press

Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him

NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday that still more of the ex-president’s comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has […]

9 hours ago

The Marathon Petroleum Refinery is visible in Reserve, La., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Environmental a...

Associated Press

Shuttered EPA investigation could’ve brought ‘meaningful reform’ in Cancer Alley, documents show

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As industrial plants have overtaken historic Black communities and burdened neighborhoods with toxic air pollution, environmental advocates and residents of Louisiana’s chemical corridor have spent decades calling for change. So when the country’s top environmental regulator opened a high-profile civil rights investigation into Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality last year, it […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

War sanctions against Russia highlight growing divisions among the Group of 20 countries