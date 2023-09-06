Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street poised to open with losses; Roku rises on layoffs announcement

Sep 5, 2023, 9:50 PM

A man rides on a bicycle past the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (A...

A man rides on a bicycle past the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street is on track for a modestly lower open Wednesday in a holiday-shortened week with so far little in the way of market-moving news.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were both off 0.2% before the bell.

Coming off the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., investors have few major economic reports to look forward to this week, while the latest round of corporate earnings is essentially finished.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its latest report on the U.S. services sector later Wednesday. The service sector employs most Americans and is a big component of the economy. Its health could provide more insight into how inflation is affecting consumer spending, which has been stronger than expected under the weight of extended inflation.

Roku shares tumbled 13% in off-hours trading after the streaming company said it is cutting about 10% of its employees, or 360 people, as it looks to lower expenses.

Major airlines are down after several predicted rising costs for fuel. Southwest is down 4%,

GameStop and Dave & Buster’s report earnings after the bell Wednesday.

The dominant economic theme continues to be inflation and interest rates, which the Federal Reserve has boosted in an effort to bring down prices. Investors are hoping that the Fed might moderate interest rate increases going forward as inflation has been easing for months.

Wall Street expects the Fed to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at its next meeting later in September. Investors are mostly betting that the central bank will maintain that pause through the rest of the year.

The central bank has raised its main interest rate aggressively since 2022 to rein inflation back to the Fed’s target of 2%. Several measures of inflation have gotten closer to that target and the economy is still growing, alleviating concerns that the rate hikes might push the U.S. economy into recession.

Elsewhere, losses in Hong Kong were trimmed by surging prices for heavyweight property companies after a Chinese media report raised hopes for new measures to prop up the real estate sector.

The official newspaper Securities Times ran an article urging that restrictions on sales of property in smaller cities be lifted. Such limits have been used to prevent markets from overheating due to speculative buying, but the long slump in the industry justifies a rollback of those precautions, the article said.

Chinese real estate developers have been struggling to meet their payment obligations after the government cracked down on lending and the market slowed during and after the pandemic.

Country Garden, an industry leader facing massive liabilities in the slowing market, gained 20.8%. The developer announced Tuesday that it had managed to avoid defaulting on debt payments within the grace period after missing the payment deadline last month.

China Evergrande Group’ s shares rocketed 80%. The troubled Chinese real estate developer has $340 billion in debt and has asked a U.S. court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged less than 0.1% lower to 18,449.98 while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.1% higher at 3,158.08.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6% to 33,241.02. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.7% to 2,563.34.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.8% to 7,257.10 after the government reported the economy grew at a 2.3% annual pace in the last quarter. India’s Sensex shed 0.3%.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE each lost 0.5%, while the CAC 40 in Paris tumbled 0.9%.

U.S. benchmark crude oil gave up 16 cents to $86.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange early Wednesday. It gained $1.44 on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the pricing standard for international trading, shed 35 cents to $89.69 a barrel.

In currency dealings, the dollar inched down to 147.32 Japanese yen from 147.73 yen late Tuesday. The euro rose to $1.0738 from $1.0721.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.6%. The Nasdaq slipped 0.1% and the Russell 2000 slid 2.1% to 1,880.45.

___

United States News

FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York. Fo...

Associated Press

Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him

NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled Wednesday that still more of the ex-president’s comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more he has […]

9 hours ago

The Marathon Petroleum Refinery is visible in Reserve, La., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Environmental a...

Associated Press

Shuttered EPA investigation could’ve brought ‘meaningful reform’ in Cancer Alley, documents show

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As industrial plants have overtaken historic Black communities and burdened neighborhoods with toxic air pollution, environmental advocates and residents of Louisiana’s chemical corridor have spent decades calling for change. So when the country’s top environmental regulator opened a high-profile civil rights investigation into Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality last year, it […]

9 hours ago

Soprano Lise Davidsen performs as Elisabeth of Valois in Verdi's "Don Carlo" at London's Royal Oper...

Associated Press

Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen taking on new challenges on two continents

NEW YORK (AP) — Embarking on her most ambitious season yet, Lise Davidsen is giving a solo recital at the Metropolitan Opera, making her Carnegie Hall debut, and performing three major roles she’s never sung in staged productions. At 36, the Norwegian soprano will become the youngest singer in recent Met history to perform such […]

9 hours ago

This image provided by Michigan State Police shows a vehicle driven by a person suspected of settin...

Associated Press

Suspect sought after multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles are shot and set on fire

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday that they are searching for a male suspected of shooting and setting fire to several Michigan State Police vehicles in the Upper Peninsula. The suspect, a white male who was wearing camouflage in footage of the early Wednesday attack on the vehicles, is considered armed and […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Janet Protasiewicz speaks after being sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, Aug. 1,...

Associated Press

Wisconsin Democrats combat impeachment of court justice with $4M effort

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party on Wednesday launched a $4 million effort to pressure Republicans to back down from impeaching a new liberal state Supreme Court justice being targeted after she criticized GOP-drawn legislative electoral maps and spoke in favor of abortion rights. After investing nearly $10 million in electing Justice Janet […]

9 hours ago

A person walks across the dock at St. Paul Harbor, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Kodiak, Alaska. Crab...

Associated Press

Alaskan fishers fear another bleak season as crab populations dwindle in warming waters

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Gabriel Prout worked four seasons on his father’s crab boat, the Silver Spray, before joining his two brothers in 2020 to buy a half-interest plus access rights for a snow crab fishery that’s typically the largest and richest in the Bering Sea. Then in 2021, disaster: an annual survey found crabs […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Stock market today: Wall Street poised to open with losses; Roku rises on layoffs announcement