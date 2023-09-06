Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Teen arrested for gun possession at Phoenix high school, police say

Sep 5, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm

PHOENIX —  A Phoenix Union High School District student was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun on campus, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to Linda Abril Education Academy for threats where a student was in possession of a handgun.

Police found the 18-year-old student and confirmed there was a gun on the school grounds.

The student was taken into police custody and booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

