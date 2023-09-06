PHOENIX — A Phoenix Union High School District student was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun on campus, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to Linda Abril Education Academy for threats where a student was in possession of a handgun.

Police found the 18-year-old student and confirmed there was a gun on the school grounds.

The student was taken into police custody and booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.