Teen arrested for gun possession at Phoenix high school, police say
Sep 5, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm
(Facebook photo)
PHOENIX — A Phoenix Union High School District student was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun on campus, Phoenix police said.
Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to Linda Abril Education Academy for threats where a student was in possession of a handgun.
Police found the 18-year-old student and confirmed there was a gun on the school grounds.
The student was taken into police custody and booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
