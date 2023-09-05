3-year-old accidentally shoots parent in the back, Mesa police say

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting involving a toddler and a parent Monday in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The shooting happened at a residence near University Drive and Gilbert Road.

Authorities said a three-year-old — got a hold of a gun, fired and struck their father in the back

The shooting appeared to be accidental and the father’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Mesa police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

