PHOENIX — Crews are searching for a kayaker who reportedly went missing after falling into a northern Arizona lake over Labor Day weekend, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported a drowning on the south end of Upper Lake Mary Narrows around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 25-year-old man was riding in kayak when he fell into the water and did not resurface. He reportedly can’t swim and wasn’t wearing a life jacket, CCSO said.

Search crews worked late into the night but couldn’t find the victim.

The effort resumed Tuesday morning with help from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office dive team.

Lake users were asked to use the north side of the Narrows boat launch ramp area while the search was ongoing.

Upper Lake Mary is about 15 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.