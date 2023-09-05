Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona schools chief Horne to use $40 million in federal funding for tutoring program

Sep 5, 2023, 4:00 PM

Tom Horne...

Tom Horne announced that $40 million in federal funding will go toward a tutoring program for students between 1st and 8th grades. (KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona will use $40 million in federal funding on a tutoring program, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced Tuesday.

Free tutoring will be available for students who failed to pass proficiency tests in reading, writing and math.

The first-come, first-serve program will be eligible for students from first and eighth grade at public and charter schools.

“I have one obsession in life,” Horne said during a press conference. “My obsession is that we increase the proficiency levels of the students in the schools and that we help the teachers achieve academic progress with those students. That is my obsession. That is our goal.”

The funding will cover over one million hours of tutoring for four days a week over a six-week period. Either a certified teacher or a private vendor approved by the state would do the tutoring, according to Horne.

Teachers will be paid $30 per hour. If they make sufficient progress in that six-week window, they will get an additional $200 stipend. A teacher who can find the time to tutor could potentially make $8,000 overall.

“This will help the teachers improve their income,” Horne said.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The federal government earmarked $2.7 billion to Arizona to assist with pandemic-driven learning loss. Roughly 90% of that money went to districts around the state. That left $130 million for the Arizona Department of Education. Funds not used by the end of September 2024 will revert back to the federal government.

The timetable led state education officials to ask vendors of tutoring services to submit data to prove they had made academic gains with students. Those that failed to do so had their contracts canceled.

Some who made gains but weren’t spending the funds at a steady rate had their grants reduced. Twenty-seven grants in all were modified or canceled.

“We do want to be sure that nothing goes back to the federal government. So we took back part of their funds. That all came to in excess of $40 million,” Horne said.

A dramatic decline in student learning since the pandemic is a problem schools all over the country are facing. Most education experts say intensive tutoring is the best solution.

Despite billions of dollars in federal funding, only a small fraction of students have received school tutoring, according to a survey earlier this year of the country’s largest districts by the nonprofit news organization Chalkbeat and The Associated Press.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

