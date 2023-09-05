Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Milwaukee suburb to begin pulling millions of gallons a day from Lake Michigan

Sep 5, 2023, 12:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After years of seeking approval, a Milwaukee suburb is finally set to start pulling millions of gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan to replace its polluted water supply.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the city of Waukesha in September will start diverting up to 8.2 million gallons (about 31 million liters) of lake water per day to serve as its public water supply. The city plans to return treated wastewater to the lake via the Root River, resulting in what the DNR is calling a minimal net water loss.

The city asked regulators in 2010 for permission to withdraw the water because its groundwater wells are contaminated with radium. The city is under a court order to find a solution.

A compact between the Great Lakes states and Canadian provinces Quebec and Ontario generally prohibits diversions of water outside the Great Lakes basin but makes exceptions for communities in counties that straddle the basin’s boundaries. Waukesha County fits that exception.

Only the states were given legal authority to consider requests for U.S. water diversions. They approved the city of Waukesha’s request in 2016. The Wisconsin DNR issued final approval for the diversion in 2021.

United States News

Associated Press

New York police agree to reform protest tactics in settlement over 2020 response

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s police department has agreed to establish new policies intended to safeguard the rights of protesters as part of a legal settlement stemming from its response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020. The 44-page agreement, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, requires the nation’s largest police department […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge allows Georgia to resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday allowed Georgia to resume enforcing a ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender people under 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty put her previous order blocking the ban on hold after a federal appeals court allowed Alabama to enforce a similar restriction. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Flood waters remain on the destroyed fields at the Intervale Community Farm after flooding a...

Associated Press

USDA designates July flooding a disaster in Vermont, making farmers eligible for emergency loans

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Vermont a natural disaster area from the catastrophic July flooding, making farms eligible for emergency federal loans, Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday. It’s the second USDA disaster declaration for Vermont this summer. In July, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack approved Scott’s request for a disaster declaration for the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Ohio Senate Government Oversight Committee hear testimony on a new map of sta...

Associated Press

Voting rights groups ask to dismiss lawsuit challenging gerrymandered Ohio congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voting-rights groups moved to dismiss their lawsuit against Ohio’s unconstitutional congressional map on Tuesday, arguing that prolonging the legal wrangling over where to draw district boundaries isn’t in the best interests of Ohio voters. The ACLU of Ohio, on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio and others, […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Janet Protasiewicz speaks after being sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, Aug. 1,...

Associated Press

Complaints over campaign comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court justice are dismissed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state judiciary disciplinary panel has could warrant impeachment. Protasiewicz on Tuesday released a letter from the Wisconsin Judicial Commission informing her that “several complaints” regarding comments she had made during the campaign had been dismissed without action. The commission’s actions are private unless released by one of the parties involved. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

TV anchor Ruschell Boone, who spotlighted NYC’s diverse communities, dies of pancreatic cancer at 48

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year, the station announced Tuesday. Boone, 48, died Sunday, NY1 said in a news release. Boone joined the all-news station as a reporter covering the borough of Queens […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Milwaukee suburb to begin pulling millions of gallons a day from Lake Michigan