Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him

Sep 5, 2023, 9:29 AM

FILE - Michael Gunn, principle at Forge Consulting, gives the witness oath by Colleton County Clerk...

FILE - Michael Gunn, principle at Forge Consulting, gives the witness oath by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, right, during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 8, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Murdaugh's lawyers filed a request for a new trial, saying Hill influenced jurors by telling them not to be fooled by the defense's evidence during the trial and had private conversations with the jury foreperson. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted murder Alex Murdaugh want a new trial, accusing the court clerk of improperly influencing the jury.

They’re accusing the court clerk at his double murder trial of telling jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defense. They say she also had private conversations with the jury foreperson, and pressured jurors to come to a quick verdict.

The request filed by Murdaugh’s lawyers on Tuesday also accuses Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of giving jury members business cards from reporters. After the verdict, she traveled to New York City with three of the jurors to do interviews. She also wrote a book after the trial called “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders.”

“Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame,” wrote Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, who planned a news conference Tuesday afternoon outside the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

Hill and prosecutors did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press.

Murdaugh is asking the appellate judges to order an evidentiary hearing on their allegations where jurors would be questioned under oath, and once they have more information on the record, to grant Murdaugh a new trial. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is serving life without parole after being convicted in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.

The request for the new trial centers around Hill, the clerk of court elected in 2020.

Hill had private conversations with the jury foreperson, both inside the courthouse and when jurors visited the crime scene at the Murdaugh’s property, according to sworn statements from three jurors included in Murdaugh’s appeal. The filing didn’t include any statement from the foreperson.

The jurors told Murdaugh’s lawyers that Hill told them “not to be fooled” by the evidence presented by the defense, and to watch Murdaugh closely as he testified and to “look at his actions,” and “look at his movements.” One juror said they understood it to mean Murdaugh was guilty.

The appeal also says Hill lied to the judge during the six-week trial about a Facebook post that led to the dismissal of a juror. Hill said the juror’s ex-husband posted that she was talking about the case and about what the verdict would be.

Hill never presented the post, only showing the judge an apology from what she said was the ex-husband’s account. But the apology post did not come from the ex-husband’s account, and the defense said an analysis of his Facebook account shows he made no post that day, the attorneys wrote.

Murdaugh’s lawyers filed a transcript from a closed door meeting over the juror, where Judge Clifton Newman said “I’m not too pleased about the clerk interrogating a juror as opposed to coming to me and bringing it to me.”

Other jurors said Hill told the jury, which started deliberating late in the afternoon on March 2, that they would be taken to a hotel if they didn’t reach a verdict by 11 p.m., which upset the jurors who didn’t pack for a possible overnight stay. Hill also refused to let jurors to take a smoke break until they reached a verdict, according to the appeal.

“I had questions about Mr. Murdaugh’s guilt but voted guilty because I felt pressured by other jurors,” Juror 630 wrote in a sworn statement, adding that Hill pressured the jurors to talk to reporters after the trial. The appeal redacts their names, indentifying jurors only by their numbers from the trial.

The final pages of the 65-page appeal cite a contract between Hill and a production company, with a handwritten note supposedly from Hill saying that in exchange for her appearance, they had to show the cover of her book in their production.

South Carolina law sets a high bar to overturn a jury verdict. Murdaugh’s lawyers said Hill’s conduct was so egregious, it tainted the entire trial.

“She asked jurors about their opinions about Mr. Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence. She instructed them not to believe evidence presented in Mr. Murdaugh’s defense, including his own testimony. She lied to the judge to remove a juror she believed might not vote guilty. And she pressured jurors to reach a guilty verdict quickly so she could profit from it,” they wrote.

Murdaugh’s lawyers also sent a letter to federal prosecutors asking them to have the FBI step in to investigate, because the State Law Enforcement Division, which was the lead agency for Murdaugh’s prosecution, has an vested interest in maintaining his conviction.

United States News

FILE - A police officer sits parked at the site of a building collapse at the start of demolition, ...

Associated Press

Owner of collapsed Iowa building that killed 3 people files lawsuit blaming engineering company

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three people, has filed a lawsuit that blames an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated. Real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering, […]

10 hours ago

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at the Ma...

Associated Press

Capitol physician says McConnell’s health episodes show ‘no evidence’ of being strokes or seizures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show “no evidence” of being strokes or seizures, the Capitol physician said in a letter released Tuesday after a medical evaluation and consultation with neurologists. Follow @ktar923

10 hours ago

Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, holds a sign on the House floor after a special session of the st...

Associated Press

Rep. Gloria Johnson of ‘Tennessee Three’ officially launches 2024 Senate campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Democrat who shot to national fame after surviving a Republican-led expulsion effort for participating in a pro-gun control demonstration, has announced that she’s running for U.S. Senate in a state that has solely elected GOP statewide candidates for nearly two decades. Johnson, 61, is running […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Dangerous rip currents along Atlantic coast spur rescues, at least 3 deaths

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Strong ocean rip currents along the mid-Atlantic coast created hazardous swimming conditions on Tuesday after several deaths were reported and hundreds of other swimmers had to be rescued by lifeguards during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Rip current warnings issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect Tuesday from New […]

10 hours ago

File - Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother's home had stood,...

Associated Press

Information theft is on the rise. People are particularly vulnerable after natural disasters

NEW YORK (AP) — Information theft is on the rise. Over 1.1 million people in the U.S. alone reported the crime to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022. When a thief opens accounts in your name or otherwise uses your data, you might feel powerless. But there are steps you can take to prevent the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns, months before end of mayor’s second term

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will step down this month to take a leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday. Outlaw leaves after a bumpy three years on the job that began just before the pandemic lockdowns and was quickly followed by […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him