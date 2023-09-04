Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ancient Roman bust seized from Massachusetts museum in looting probe

Sep 4, 2023, 2:44 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A bronze bust believed to depict the daughter of an ancient Roman emperor has been seized from an art museum in Massachusetts by New York authorities investigating antiquities stolen from Turkey.

The seizure is the latest in an ongoing investigation into a smuggling network involving objects looted from Bubon in southwestern Turkey and trafficked through Manhattan. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not provide further details of the investigation.

The bust known as “Portrait of a Lady” was acquired in 1966 by the Worcester Art Museum about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston. The seizure comes weeks after the Manhattan district attorney’s office seized a statue thought to portray the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius from a Cleveland, Ohio, museum.

Worcester Art Museum officials said in a statement that the bust taken from their possession dates from A.D. 160 to 180 and is believed to be a life-sized portrayal of a daughter of Marcus Aurelius or another Roman emperor, Septimius Severus.

Museum officials said they had “limited information” about the bust’s history when they acquired it nearly six decades ago.

“We are very thankful for the new information provided to us,” said Matthias Waschek, the museum’s director. “The ethical standards applicable to museums are much changed since the 1960s, and the Museum is committed to managing its collection consistent with modern ethical standards.”

The bust shows a young woman with a heavy-lidded gaze and hair carefully combed into waves.

Marcus Aurelius ruled as Roman emperor from A.D. 161 to 180 and was a Stoic philosopher whose “Meditations” have been studied over the centuries. Septimius Severus’ reign from A.D. 193 to 211 was marked by his efforts to convert the government into a military monarchy.

Turkey first made claims about the Marcus Aurelius statue in 2012 when it released a list of nearly two dozen objects in the Cleveland museum’s collection that it said had been looted from Bubon and other locations. Museum officials said at the time that Turkey had provided no hard evidence of looting.

United States News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, cent...

Associated Press

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine. The official, who was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Reshaped Death Valley park could take months to reopen after damage from Hilary

DEATH VALLEY JUNCTION, Calif. (AP) — It’s unclear when Death Valley National Park will reopen to visitors after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary forged new gullies and crumbled roadways at the site of one of the hottest places in the world, officials said. The storm dumped a furious 2.2 inches (6 centimeters) of rain […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

LGBTQ pride group excluded from southwest Iowa town’s Labor Day parade

A local LGBTQ pride group was excluded from a southwest Iowa town’s Labor Day parade, apparently by the city’s mayor, who cited safety concerns. Shenandoah Pride planned to have a small group walking with a banner and a drag performer riding in a convertible, with candy, popsicles and stickers to hand out in the parade […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A driver crashed into a Denny’s near Houston, injuring 23 people

Rosenberg, TX (AP) — A driver plowed through a wall of a busy East Texas restaurant, injuring 23 people. Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, Texas said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny’s restaurant just off the highway late Monday morning. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s south wall leaving patrons with […]

16 hours ago

Revelers take part in J'ouvert celebration, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New Y...

Associated Press

West Indian American Day Parade steps off with steel bands, colorful costumes, stilt walkers

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual West Indian American Day Parade stepped off in New York City on Monday with brightly colored costumes, steel bands, flag waving and street dancing. The Brooklyn parade is the culmination of carnival week and one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture. The parade routinely attracts more than […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden will nominate longtime aide who worked for the first lady to become US ambassador to UNESCO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will nominate a longtime aide who once worked for the first lady to represent the United States at the United Nations agency devoted to education, science and culture, a White House official said Monday. The U.S. recently rejoined the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization after a five-year hiatus […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Ancient Roman bust seized from Massachusetts museum in looting probe