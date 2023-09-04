Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

LGBTQ pride group excluded from southwest Iowa town’s Labor Day parade

Sep 4, 2023, 12:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A local LGBTQ pride group was excluded from a southwest Iowa town’s Labor Day parade, apparently by the city’s mayor, who cited safety concerns.

Shenandoah Pride planned to have a small group walking with a banner and a drag performer riding in a convertible, with candy, popsicles and stickers to hand out in the parade in Essex, Iowa, said Jessa Bears, a founding member of the group. The parade is part of a four-day festival in Essex, which has about 720 residents.

Ryan Fuller, who planned to ride in the convertible as his drag identity Cherry Peaks, said he received an email Thursday from the parade’s organizer notifying him of the decision.

Fuller told The Associated Press Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney spearheaded the decision, with no motions or city council vote. Council Member Heather Thornton, who disagreed with the move, said “it was the mayor himself,” and added she was told he had the authority and didn’t need a council vote.

Kinney did not immediately respond to an email from the AP regarding the decision. The AP’s phone calls to City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen went unanswered.

Bears said the decision left her feeling “really shocked and angry, then just very sad and motivated to get the word out,” she told the AP. “This ban has done more for our visibility than the parade alone ever would have.”

Shenandoah Pride sought to be in the parade to “let people know there is a queer community in southwest Iowa that they can be a part of,” Bears said.

The groups that organized the festivities “fully supported their efforts and (are) just as upset as everyone else that they were excluded,” said Thornton, who is on the board of the club that had unanimously allowed the pride group to join the parade.

The ACLU of Iowa sent the city attorney a letter Saturday urging the city to let the group participate. The letter included a Thursday email from the mayor that cited safety of the public and parade participants in not allowing “parade participants geared toward the promotion of, or opposition to, the politically charged topic of gender and/or sexual identification/orientation.” Thornton said she knew of no threats.

Despite the parade decision, Shenandoah Pride does have a vendor booth at the festival.

Fuller said community members offered their yard as space for group members to watch the parade, and some people planned to wear pride shirts in the parade to show solidarity.

The group canceled its convertible for the parade, he said. “An apology would sure be nice,” Fuller added.

United States News

Associated Press

A driver crashed into a Denny’s near Houston, injuring 23 people

Rosenberg, TX (AP) — A driver plowed through a wall of a busy East Texas restaurant, injuring 23 people. Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, Texas said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny’s restaurant just off the highway late Monday morning. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s south wall leaving patrons with […]

13 hours ago

Revelers take part in J'ouvert celebration, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New Y...

Associated Press

West Indian American Day Parade steps off with steel bands, colorful costumes, stilt walkers

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual West Indian American Day Parade stepped off in New York City on Monday with brightly colored costumes, steel bands, flag waving and street dancing. The Brooklyn parade is the culmination of carnival week and one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture. The parade routinely attracts more than […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden will nominate longtime aide and current adviser to VP to represent the US at UNESCO

WASHINGTON (AP) — A longtime aide to President Joe Biden and current top adviser to the vice president is Biden’s choice to represent the United States at the United Nations agency devoted to education, science and culture. The U.S. recently rejoined the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization after a five-year hiatus initiated by Biden’s […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Tens of thousands of partygoers stranded at a counterculture festival by a late summer storm hoped muddy roads would reopen Monday and allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert. Burning Man organizers said in the morning that it was still too wet for a safe […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Students gather during a walkout in protest of an administration proposal to cut 9% of major...

Associated Press

West Virginia University crisis looms as GOP leaders focus on economic development, jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — On the same day that dejected students pleaded with the board of West Virginia’s flagship university not to eliminate its entire foreign languages department and dozens of other programs, Gov. Jim Justice said he was feeling hopeful about the future of education in the state. “We’ve had tough times — there […]

13 hours ago

This 2012 photo provided by Delbridge Museum shows an exhibit at the Delbridge Museum of Natural Hi...

Associated Press

Lions, tigers, taxidermy, arsenic, political squabbling and the Endangered Species Act. Oh my.

The fate of the mounted lion, tiger, polar bear and gorilla that have long greeted visitors entering South Dakota’s largest zoo is grim after arsenic was found to be widespread in the taxidermy collection, creating a raging debate about whether the more than 150 animals should be destroyed. Some locals who grew up around the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

LGBTQ pride group excluded from southwest Iowa town’s Labor Day parade