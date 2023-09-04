Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

West Virginia University crisis looms as GOP leaders focus on economic development, jobs

Sep 4, 2023, 8:04 AM

FILE - Students gather during a walkout in protest of an administration proposal to cut 9% of major...

FILE - Students gather during a walkout in protest of an administration proposal to cut 9% of majors and amid a $45 million budget shortfall at West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. West Virginia University is recommending slashing its language department and dozens of other programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall. (Ron Rittenhouse /The Dominion-Post via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ron Rittenhouse /The Dominion-Post via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — On the same day that dejected students pleaded with the board of West Virginia’s flagship university not to eliminate its entire foreign languages department and dozens of other programs, Gov. Jim Justice said he was feeling hopeful about the future of education in the state.

“We’ve had tough times — there will be more tough times — but absolutely we are rising from the ashes,” Justice said Aug. 22, while signing a bill allocating $45 million for another state school, Marshall University, to open a new cybersecurity center 200 miles from West Virginia University.

Lawmakers approved the Marshall project, heralded as the nation’s “new East Coast hub” for cybersecurity, in a hastily called special session last month but rejected calls to send WVU funds to address its budget deficit, currently about $45 million.

The Legislature’s lack of interest in bailing out the state’s largest university comes as WVU struggles with the financial toll of dwindling enrollment, revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing debt load for new building projects. Administrators have pushed to take drastic action that raises questions about the responsibilities of states to offer diverse academic offerings — particularly at land-grant institutions in rural areas that traditionally lack access — and could be an early indicator of shifting priorities nationwide.

With a budget shortfall projected to grow as high as $75 million in five years, West Virginia University is proposing cutting 32 programs — 9% of the majors offered on its Morgantown campus — including its entire department of world languages, literatures and linguistics, along with graduate and doctoral degrees in math, music, English and more. Other U.S. universities and colleges have faced similar decisions, but this is one of the most extreme examples of a flagship university turning to such dramatic cuts — particularly when it comes to foreign languages.

After an appeals process last week, school officials pivoted to recommending that WVU’s board of governors retain five out of 24 full-time world languages faculty to teach some in-person Chinese and Spanish. They also moved to save the school’s graduate creative writing program, which had been slated for elimination. But the English department would still lose a little over a fourth of its instructors under the current plan, which WVU’s board will vote on Sept. 15.

WVU has labeled the shift an “academic transformation” amid an “existential crisis” in higher education. Speaking to faculty this year, WVU President Gordon Gee said higher education has “lost the support and trust of the American public.”

“I want to be very blunt: We have been isolated, we have been arrogant, we have told the American public what they should think,” he said, adding that institutions like WVU have to “turn that around almost immediately, otherwise we have a very bleak future.”

But critics see a different a set of circumstances, accusing the administration of financial mismanagement, poor strategic planning and lack of transparency in a state with the lowest rate of college graduates and highest rate of population exodus.

After being named WVU’s president in 2014, Gee promised to increase enrollment to 40,000 students by 2020, which never materialized. Instead, the student population at West Virginia University has dropped 10% since 2015, while on-campus expansion continued.

WVU has spent millions of dollars on construction projects in recent years, including a $100 million new home for the university’s business school, a $35 million renovation of a 70-year-old classroom building and $41 million for two phases of upgrades to the football team’s building.

The crisis, which the American Federation of Teachers called “draconian and catastrophic,” has drawn outrage at WVU, where hundreds of students staged a protest against the cuts.

Freshman math and English major Joey Demes already had several college credits when he was looking at colleges. Demes was in the foster care system until he was 18 and chose WVU based on the strength of its math program and financial support the institution offered that “other colleges would not have.”

Now, he said he feels like both majors are being attacked.

“This is where I’ve grown up and lived and it is upsetting for me,” he told the university’s board Aug. 22, adding that he plans to continue his math education after undergrad and become a researcher. “What I’m being told with the grad program for math being cut, is that you guys don’t want me here, that you want me to go to another state and get an education elsewhere.”

Leaders agree that education is a key tool to attracting young people and improving quality of life in West Virginia, but WVU’s predicament has raised serious questions about what kinds of education add the most “value.”

For the GOP officeholders, value is in economic development and promoting innovative programs — like cybersecurity — that can’t be found almost anywhere else. Many at WVU, however, say the school’s diverse offerings give students opportunities they might not be able to access — or afford — elsewhere that are just as valuable.

“We all know what’s going on at WVU, and they will work out their problems,” Republican Senate President Craig Blair said during the signing ceremony at Marshall. “Our No. 1 export has been our youth. That must change.”

As the flagship, WVU has always received a larger share of higher education funding, state leaders say. The school received $50 million from the state just two months ago for its cancer institute. But some insist money hasn’t always been spent wisely.

Lawmakers recently approved a higher education funding formula rewarding schools for degree attainment, workforce outcomes and graduate wages.

Republican Senate Finance Chair Eric Tarr said the way to benefit from the formula is to “provide degrees that lead to jobs.”

“WVU is now making changes that will permit that to occur,” he wrote in an opinion piece, raising concern about what he called “unbridled spending by liberal ‘educators’” across the country.

Professor Lisa Di Bartolomeo, who coordinates the university’s Russian studies and Slavic and East European studies programs, said the long-term effect of the program cuts will be profound. Di Bartolomeo said the blow to WVU’s language arts alone is the most extreme “that anybody has seen anywhere in the country.”

“I hope this is not a sign of things to come, but I do worry that it may be, and that other places will see what WVU is doing and say, ‘Oh, well we can get away with this, too,’” she said.

Mary Manspeaker, an English Ph.D. student, said she left her home state at 18 because she didn’t see opportunity in West Virginia. She came back to the university where her parents went because her research is focused on Appalachia.

“To come back and be told that the English department doesn’t matter, that I was right, that there might not be a place for me in West Virginia is heartbreaking,” she said.

Peter Lake, who directs the Center for Excellence in Higher Education Law and Policy at Florida’s Stetson University said that in recent decades, institutions have increasingly taken a more business-focused approach centering on “return on investment.”

The concern for a flagship like WVU, Lake said, is whether these cuts eliminate a pathway for liberal arts studies for most students, preserving them only for “elite institutions that fairly wealthy or very fortunate people can attend.”

He said the conflict reflects the fundamental question in higher education right now: How do we assess value?

“Where is the real wealth and where does it lie?” he said. “And it might be in cash, endowment and buildings, but it could arguably be in other things.”

___

Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia.

United States News

This 2012 photo provided by Delbridge Museum shows an exhibit at the Delbridge Museum of Natural Hi...

Associated Press

Lions, tigers, taxidermy, arsenic, political squabbling and the Endangered Species Act. Oh my.

The fate of the mounted lion, tiger, polar bear and gorilla that have long greeted visitors entering South Dakota’s largest zoo is grim after arsenic was found to be widespread in the taxidermy collection, creating a raging debate about whether the more than 150 animals should be destroyed. Some locals who grew up around the […]

8 hours ago

a handful of homes...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Scottsdale construction firm launches capital raise to build 1,000 rental home units

Scottsdale-based Tricor LLC is preparing to launch a $156 million capital raise to fund the construction of 1,000 single-family rental units across the country.

8 hours ago

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb...

Associated Press

The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is worried about the safety of chemical facilities across the country after its power to keep dangerous substances out of the hands of extremists lapsed a month ago. The Department of Homeland Security has long had the ability to inspect facilities where chemicals are used or stored to make sure […]

8 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholi...

Associated Press

Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden, who often says he’s the most pro-union president in history, touted the importance of unions and applauded American workers in building the economy during a Labor Day appearance in Philadelphia on Monday. The Democratic president spoke about how the economy is recovering from the crippling coronavirus pandemic as about […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to ...

Associated Press

Turkey’s president meets Russia’s Putin and aims to revive the wartime Ukraine grain export deal

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday sought to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports despite the war with Russia. Putin in July refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) introduces SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special s...

Associated Press

A Georgia trial arguing redistricting harmed Black voters could decide control of a US House seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats could gain a seat in the U.S. House and multiple seats in Georgia’s Legislature if a judge rules Republicans drew maps illegally weakening Black voters’ power. The trial beginning Tuesday is part of a wave of litigation progressing after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year stood behind its interpretation of […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

West Virginia University crisis looms as GOP leaders focus on economic development, jobs