Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The Turkish president is to meet Putin with the aim of reviving the Ukraine grain export deal

Sep 4, 2023, 1:03 AM

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to ...

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to each other during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Vladimir Putin on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 in a bid to persuade the Russian leader to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow broke off from in July. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The presidents of Russia and Turkey meet on Monday, with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeking to persuade Russia to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports despite the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in July refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier.

Russia complained that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer hadn’t been honored. It said restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade, even though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

The leaders are to meet in the Black Sea city of Sochi, where the Russian president has a residence.

Since Putin withdrew from the initiative, Erdogan has repeatedly pledged to renew arrangements that helped avoid a food crisis in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other goods that developing nations rely on.

Data from the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which organized the Ukraine shipments, shows that 57% of the grain from Ukraine went to developing nations, with the top destination being China, which received nearly a quarter of the food.

Russia has repeatedly attacked the Odesa region, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port area. On Monday, the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted 23 of 32 drones that targeted the Odea and Dnipropetrovsk regions, but did not specify damage caused by the drones that got through.

The Turkish president has maintained close ties to Putin during the 18-month war in Ukraine. Turkey hasn’t joined Western sanctions against Russia following its invasion, emerging as a main trading partner and logistical hub for Russia’s overseas trade.

NATO member Turkey, however, has also supported Ukraine, sending arms, meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and backing Kyiv’s bid to join NATO.

Erdogan angered Moscow in July when he allowed five Ukrainian commanders to return home. The soldiers had been captured by Russia and handed over to Turkey on condition they remain there for the duration of the war.

Putin and Erdogan — authoritarian leaders who have both been in power for more than two decades — are said to have a close rapport, fostered in the wake of a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016 when Putin was the first major leader to offer his support.

The Sochi summit follows talks between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers on Thursday, during which Russia handed over a list of actions that the West would have to take in order for Ukraine’s Black Sea exports to resume.

Erdogan has indicated sympathy with Putin’s position. In July, he said Putin had “certain expectations from Western countries” over the Black Sea deal and that it was “crucial for these countries to take action in this regard.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres recently sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “concrete proposals” aimed at getting Russian exports to global markets and allowing the resumption of the Black Sea initiative. But Lavrov said Moscow wasn’t satisfied with the letter.

Describing Turkey’s “intense” efforts to revive the agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it was a “process that tries to better understand Russia’s position and requests, and to meet them.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

United States News

FILE - Sen. John Kennedy (R-18, Macon) introduces SB 1 EX in the Senate Chambers during a special s...

Associated Press

A Georgia trial arguing redistricting harmed Black voters could decide control of a US House seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats could gain a seat in the U.S. House and multiple seats in Georgia’s Legislature if a judge rules Republicans drew maps illegally weakening Black voters’ power. The trial beginning Tuesday is part of a wave of litigation progressing after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year stood behind its interpretation of […]

1 day ago

A family of red wolves, from right, 3-month-old pups, Sentinel and Sabine; their mother, Brave, 7, ...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s reporting on efforts to restore endangered red wolves to the wild

ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — The red wolf’s journey from extinction in the wild to conservation poster child and back to the brink has been swift and stunning. The only wolf species unique to the United States, Canis rufus once roamed from Texas to Long Island, New York. Today, the last wild […]

1 day ago

A red wolf crosses a road on the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, Thursday, March 23, 2023...

Associated Press

Endangered red wolves need space to stay wild. But there’s another predator in the way — humans

ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Akin had to bite his tongue. He was chatting with a neighbor about efforts to protect and grow the area’s red wolf population. The endangered wolves are equipped with bright orange radio collars to help locals distinguish the federally protected species from invasive, prolific coyotes. “If […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Returning were NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Russia’s Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi, the first person […]

1 day ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, walks by Casey DeSantis, wi...

Associated Press

In the pivotal South Carolina primary, Republican candidates search for a path against Donald Trump

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A microphone in hand, Sen. Tim Scott left the podium at a recent barbecue event in South Carolina and made his way through tables draped in red, white and blue as attendees finished plates of pulled pork and baked beans. As he talked about his campaign, Scott passed Casey DeSantis, the […]

1 day ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, right, next to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, speaks...

Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will deepen her outreach to Southeast Asia this week at an international summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she’ll try to erase doubts about U.S. commitment to the region stirred by President Joe Biden’s absence. It’s Harris’ third trip to Southeast Asia and fourth to Asia overall, and she’s […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

The Turkish president is to meet Putin with the aim of reviving the Ukraine grain export deal