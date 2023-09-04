Suspect who fled fatal hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix arrested

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Phoenix police detective identified 40-year-old Francisco Garcia Garcia as the man who allegedly ran from the scene of the crash.

Garcia Garcia was found and arrested Sunday and was booked on multiple charges including leaving the scene of a fatal collision and endangerment.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, 36-year-old Akua Mashavu Safiya Miggins, died after a car rear-ended the vehicle she was a passenger in near Indian School Road and 67th Avenue.

The force of the crash sent the vehicle crashing into a nearby power pole —causing it to roll over and injuring both women inside, police said.

Crews attempted to save Miggins at the scene but she died of her injuries.

