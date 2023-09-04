Close
ASU student attacked, struck in the head with object on campus

Sep 3, 2023, 5:38 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona State University student was attacked early Sunday morning in Tempe, authorities said.

Around 3 a.m., ASU police responded to a call of an aggravated assault on East Lemon Street near Verbana Hall on campus.

Officials said the student was walking eastbound through the area when they were attacked from behind by unknown subjects.

The victim was struck in the head with a blunt object.

The student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified or located, police said.

No further information was released.

