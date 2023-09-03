Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested in fatal child abuse case in Surprise

Sep 3, 2023, 3:41 PM

roderick begay...

Roderick Begay, 37, is accused of manslaughter in the death of a one-year-old boy in Surprise, Ariz. (Surprise Police Department)

(Surprise Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man accused in the death of a child was arrested and charged Saturday in Surprise, according to the Surprise Police Department.

Roderick Begay, 37, was charged with manslaughter, child abuse, endangerment and misconduct with weapons, prohibited possessor.

Around 8 a.m., Surprise officers responded to a call of an unresponsive one-year-old boy.

Fire crews attempted to life-saving measures on the child at the scene, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

When the boy was taken to a local hospital, staff learned a narcotic was present in the child’s system.

The child died at 2 a.m. Sunday morning despite rescue efforts from crews and hospital staff, police said.

Detectives discovered drugs were present in the child’s home and booked Begay into the Maricopa County jail on the charges.

The child’s death remains under investigation.

