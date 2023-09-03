Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Overheated hiker rescued off Deem Hills Park trail in north Phoenix

Sep 3, 2023, 3:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Mountain rescue Mountain rescue Mountain rescue Mountain rescue

PHOENIX — A hiker experiencing a medical emergency was rescued Sunday afternoon off the Deem Hills Circumference Trail in north Phoenix.

Crews from Phoenix and Peoria fire departments were called to the scene around 12:11 p.m.

Emergency personnel hiked about one mile up the mountain to find the 50-year-old man overheated and dehydrated.

RELATED STORIES

Medical aid was provided to the man before crews used a big wheel operation to lower him off the mountain.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No injuries were reported from the firefighters.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An Arizona man suffered from multiple gunshots wounds while at a west Phoenix house party early Sun...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man injured, others detained after shots break out during west Phoenix house party

An Arizona man suffered from multiple gunshots wounds while at a west Phoenix house party early Sunday morning, officials said.

15 hours ago

An alleged serial rapist faces 30 felonies, including 20 count of sexual assault, according to the ...

KTAR.com

Arizona man indicted on 20 counts of sexual assault, 10 other felonies

An alleged serial rapist faces 30 felonies, including 20 count of sexual assault, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

15 hours ago

Impaired driver killed man, drove away, Phoenix police say...

KTAR.com

Impaired driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in west Phoenix, police say

A man died after an impaired driver crashed into him in west Phoenix Sunday morning, officials said. She left the scene, police said.

15 hours ago

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Border Patrol rescues 2 people from mountain brushfire near Tucson

Arizona officials announced Thursday they had rescued a woman from a mountain brushfire near Tucson earlier this week.

15 hours ago

suspected jewelry thief detained by bystanders in Scottsdale...

Serena O'Sullivan

Brave bystanders detain jewelry thief in Old Town Scottsdale, police say

A group of brave bystanders detained a suspected jewelry thief in Old Town Scottsdale at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, police said.

15 hours ago

ADOT revealed the writers behind the future slogans...

Serena O'Sullivan

ADOT reveals 2 winners for its annual Safety Message Contest

ADOT revealed the two winners for its seventh annual Safety Message Contest Friday. Here are the two messages you'll see on Valley freeways.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Overheated hiker rescued off Deem Hills Park trail in north Phoenix