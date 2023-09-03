Overheated hiker rescued off Deem Hills Park trail in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A hiker experiencing a medical emergency was rescued Sunday afternoon off the Deem Hills Circumference Trail in north Phoenix.

Crews from Phoenix and Peoria fire departments were called to the scene around 12:11 p.m.

Emergency personnel hiked about one mile up the mountain to find the 50-year-old man overheated and dehydrated.

Medical aid was provided to the man before crews used a big wheel operation to lower him off the mountain.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No injuries were reported from the firefighters.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.