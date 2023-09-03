Close
Bodies of two adults and two children found in Seattle house after fire and reported shooting

Sep 3, 2023, 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives in Seattle were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a residential area of the city Saturday morning found the house engulfed in flames and its doors barricaded closed, the Seattle Police Department said.

Nearby residents were evacuated, and firefighters extinguished the blaze before finding the victims’ bodies inside the house. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

An 11-year-old girl escaped from the fire with minor injuries and was treated by emergency personnel.

