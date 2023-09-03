Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Phoenix man let 10-year-old son drive pickup truck on freeway, police say

Sep 3, 2023, 12:22 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested after allowing his 10-year-old son to drive a pickup truck on a Phoenix-area freeway, authorities said Sunday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the boy led troopers on a brief pursuit Saturday afternoon — weaving and speeding on State Route 101 in Scottsdale — before being pulled over.

DPS said the child’s 49-year-old father was in the passenger seat. The Phoenix man was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail on suspicion of endangerment, unlawfully permitting a minor to drive and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

A motorist called 911 around 3:30 p.m. and said it appeared a child was driving the truck on the freeway, according to DPS.

A trooper spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it after seeing the driver changing lanes unsafely.

DPS officials said the truck failed to stop and the trooper pursued it before the child driver pulled over in an emergency lane.

According to DPS, the 10-year-old boy isn’t facing any charges.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately return a call Sunday regarding whether the father was still jailed or released on bond.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Metallica postponed Sunday’s concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19. The band has rescheduled the second night of its tour stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium for Sept. 9. “We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward […]

14 hours ago

A family of five claiming to be from Guatemala and a man stating he was from Peru, in pink shirt, w...

Associated Press

Smugglers are steering migrants into the remote Arizona desert, posing new Border Patrol challenges

Suddenly, the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which oversees the area, in July became the busiest sector along the U.S-Mexico border for the first time since 2008.

3 days ago

Associated Press

Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region

PHOENIX (AP) — Sweltering heat in Phoenix that has routinely broken records this summer led to yet another canceled concert, with rapper 50 Cent calling the triple-digit temperatures “dangerous.” Rapper 50 Cent said Monday that his scheduled show Tuesday night at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue in west Phoenix, was postponed because of […]

6 days ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares...

Associated Press

A House impeachment inquiry of President Biden is a ‘natural step forward,’ Speaker McCarthy says

PHOENIX (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested Sunday that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden was becoming more likely, calling it “a natural step forward” as Congress soon ends its summer break and House Republicans seek to expand their investigative powers. McCarthy, R-Calif., has so far avoided committing to an impeachment vote or offering […]

8 days ago

Associated Press

Grand Canyon officials warn E. coli has been found in water near Phantom Ranch at bottom of canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials warned that E. coli bacteria was detected Friday in the water supply close to Phantom Ranch, the only lodging at the bottom of the canyon. Park authorities said visitors should not consume any water in that area without boiling it first. E. coli […]

10 days ago

person holding stolen people statue...

Associated Press

Fake Arizona rehab centers scam Native Americans far from home, officials warn during investigations

Hundreds of Native Americans have been recruited to addiction treatment centers in Phoenix from states as far away as Montana.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Phoenix man let 10-year-old son drive pickup truck on freeway, police say