ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigating shooting death of teen in West Valley

Sep 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

Police tape (AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —  A teen girl died after being shot Sunday morning in the West Valley, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. to a report of a person shot in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The girl was found at the scene by officers with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

She did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

