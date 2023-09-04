Phoenix police investigating shooting death of teen in West Valley
Sep 3, 2023, 8:00 PM
PHOENIX — A teen girl died after being shot Sunday morning in the West Valley, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. to a report of a person shot in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
The girl was found at the scene by officers with a gunshot wound, authorities said.
She did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
