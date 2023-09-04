Phoenix police investigating shooting death of teen in West Valley

PHOENIX — A teen girl died after being shot Sunday morning in the West Valley, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. to a report of a person shot in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The girl was found at the scene by officers with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

She did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

