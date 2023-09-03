Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 closed in both directions in West Valley

Sep 2, 2023, 10:50 PM



(File photo by Samantha Laurey/Getty Images)





BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in the West Valley as of 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The first closure came at 10:22 p.m. as announced by the Arizona Department of Transportation for eastbound traffic at 83rd Avenue.

As of 10:44 p.m., I-10 was closed at 91st Avenue and westbound was closed at 75th Avenue.

According to an Arizona Department of Transportation post on X, formerly Twitter, the closure is due to law enforcement activity.

Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternate routes as extended delays are expected and there is no timetable for the highway to reopen.

Real-time conditions are available on ADOT’s travelor information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.

