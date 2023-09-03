PHOENIX — Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in the West Valley as of 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The first closure came at 10:22 p.m. as announced by the Arizona Department of Transportation for eastbound traffic at 83rd Avenue.

As of 10:44 p.m., I-10 was closed at 91st Avenue and westbound was closed at 75th Avenue.

According to an Arizona Department of Transportation post on X, formerly Twitter, the closure is due to law enforcement activity.

*UPDATE* I-10 is now closed in both directions at 83d Ave due to the law enforcement activity. I-10 eastbound is closed at 91st Ave and westbound is closed at 75th Ave. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/bdwiOyWR7K — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 3, 2023

Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternate routes as extended delays are expected and there is no timetable for the highway to reopen.

Real-time conditions are available on ADOT’s travelor information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.

