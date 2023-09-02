Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

DeSantis’ redistricting map in Florida is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, judge says

Sep 2, 2023, 3:09 PM

FILE - State Sen. Kelli Stargel looks through redistricting maps during a Senate Committee on Reapp...

FILE - State Sen. Kelli Stargel looks through redistricting maps during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. A Florida redistricting plan pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis violates the state constitution and is prohibited from being used for any future U.S. congressional elections since it diminishes the ability of Black voters in north Florida to pick a representative of their choice, a state judge ruled Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Florida redistricting plan pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis violates the state constitution and is prohibited from being used for any future U.S. congressional elections since it diminishes the ability of Black voters in north Florida to pick a representative of their choice, a state judge ruled Saturday.

Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh sent the plan back to the Florida Legislature with instructions that lawmakers should draw a new congressional map that complies with the Florida Constitution.

The voting rights groups that challenged the plan in court “have shown that the enacted plan results in the diminishment of Black voters’ ability to elect their candidate of choice in violation of the Florida Constitution,” Marsh wrote.

The decision was the latest to strike down new congressional maps in Southern states over concerns that they diluted Black voting power.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a Republican-drawn map in Alabama, with two conservative justices joining liberals in rejecting the effort to weaken a landmark voting rights law. Not long after that, the Supreme Court lifted its hold on a Louisiana political remap case, increasing the likelihood that the Republican-dominated state will have to redraw boundary lines to create a second mostly Black congressional district.

In each of the cases, Republicans have either appealed or vowed to appeal the decisions since they could benefit Democratic congressional candidates facing 2024 races under redrawn maps. The Florida case likely will end up before the Florida Supreme Court.

Every 10 years — following a once-a-decade census — lawmakers in all 50 states, including Florida, redraw political boundaries.

DeSantis, a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was criticized for essentially drawing Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, who is Black, out of office by carving up his district and dividing a large number of Black voters into conservative districts represented by white Republicans.

In an unprecedented move, DeSantis interjected himself into the redistricting process last year by vetoing the Republican-dominated Legislature’s map that preserved Lawson’s district. He called a special session, submitted his own map and demanded lawmakers accept it.

In their lawsuit, the voting rights groups claimed the redrawn congressional map violated state and federal voting rights protections for Black voters.

Florida’s population of 22.2 million is 17% Black. Under the new maps, an area stretching about 360 miles (579 kilometers) from the Alabama border to the Atlantic Ocean and south from the Georgia border to Orlando in central Florida is only represented by white members of Congress.

The Florida judge rejected defense arguments from Republican lawmakers that the state’s provision against weakening or eliminating minority-dominant districts violated the U.S. Constitution.

Marsh wrote: “The court finds that defendants have not satisfied their burden in this case.”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

United States News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Susan Hudnall pins a condolence note about ...

Associated Press

For at least a day, all the world is ‘Margaritaville’ in homage to Jimmy Buffett

KEY WEST, Florida (AP) — All the world was “Margaritaville” on Saturday, from Key West to New York City and beyond, as legions of fans mourned the passing of beach-bum balladeer Jimmy Buffett at the age of 76. Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived […]

15 hours ago

Bill Richardson...

Serena O'Sullivan

Former New Mexico governor who helped free Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner dies

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who helped to free WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian detention, died Saturday.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding. Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area. The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

GOP lawmakers take aim at LGBTQ+ ‘safe places’ program in small Florida town

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — Some central Florida lawmakers said they were considering “all legislative, legal and executive options available” to stop business owners in a small town from voluntarily displaying rainbow decals in their windows indicating that they are “safe place” for LGBTQ+ people who feel threatened. Four Republican lawmakers wrote a letter to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer praised for reviving baby during traffic stop in suburban Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer is being praised as a hero for saving the life of an 18-month-old boy after he stopped a car for speeding. Warren Police Department Officer Brenden Fraser was watching for distracted drivers Tuesday when he stopped a Chevrolet Camaro going an estimated 75-80 mph (120-129 kilometers […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico and an American ambassador to the United Nations who also worked for years to secure the release of Americans detained by foreign adversaries, has died. He was 75. The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded and led, said in a statement […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

DeSantis’ redistricting map in Florida is unconstitutional and must be redrawn, judge says