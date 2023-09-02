Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 2 injured after overnight car crash in north Phoenix

Sep 2, 2023, 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — An overnight car crash early Saturday in north Phoenix left a woman dead, authorities said.

Two cars crashed in the area of Baseline Road and 35th Avenue at around 1:20 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers arrived on the scene to find three injured adults. One woman died from her injuries.

Officials transported two other people to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim was driving her car northbound on 35th Avenue. She drove her car into oncoming traffic, where it struck the other vehicle, which was going southbound on 35th Avenue, police said.

Officials believe impairment might have been a factor. They have not released the victim’s name to the public yet.

The crash occurred in this area:

This is a developing story.

