Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another, police say

Sep 1, 2023, 9:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — A shooting during halftime of a high school football game Friday night in Louisiana left one teen dead and a man wounded, police said.

The shooting at Port Allen High School near Baton Rouge killed a 15-year-old boy, while a 28-year-old man suffered unknown injuries, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Landon Groger said, according to a WAFB-TV report.

A medical helicopter and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to hospitals, police said.

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting, Groger said.

The shooting happened during halftime of a game between Port Allen and Brusly High School. The remainder of the game was canceled, WAFB reported.

Port Allen is on the western shore of the Mississippi River across from Baton Rouge.

United States News

FILE - Books are displayed on a free library shelf inside the classroom of Richard Evans, a teacher...

Associated Press

Children hit hardest by the pandemic are now the big kids at school. Many still need reading help

They were the kids most disrupted by the pandemic, the ones who were still learning to write their names and tie their shoes when schools shut down in the spring of 2020. Now, they’re the big kids at elementary schools across the United States. Many still need profound help overcoming the effects of the pandemic. […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is in the hands of Republicans who have been by his side

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Billionaires, burner phones, alleged bribes: The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is going to test the will of Republicans senators to oust not only one of their own, but a firebrand who has helped drive the state’s hard turn to the right for years. The historic proceedings set […]

21 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing Gov. DeSantis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida on Saturday for a firsthand look at Hurricane Idalia’s destruction, but he won’t be seeing the state’s Republican governor and 2024 presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis, who suggested such a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts. “We don’t have any plans for the governor to meet […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Volunteers make food, bottle water and supply deliveries to elderly residents impacted by a ...

Associated Press

After Maui’s wildfires, thousands brace for long process of restoring safe water service

Extensive water testing is still needed, with access to most of Lahaina slowed by hazardous conditions and the search for human remains.

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Washing...

Associated Press

Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight

No rescue flight was as daring, or as meaningful to Larry Taylor, as the June 18, 1968, one for which he will receive the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver in fatal shooting of Washington deputy gets 27 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man who drove the getaway car in a stolen firearms trafficking scheme that led to the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown in southwest Washington has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison. Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson sentenced 30-year-old Abran Raya Leon […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another, police say