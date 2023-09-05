Close
Arizona Game and Fish Dept. seeks information on antelope killing

Sep 5, 2023

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking public assistance to identify the person responsible for illegally killing an adult pronghorn antelope buck in an area north of Prescott.

According to the department, the headless body of the animal was found along Big Chino Road, northwest of the town of Paulden. The area was closed for pronghorn hunting at that time.

Game and Fish investigators believe the killing occurred between Aug. 21 and 24.

“Poachers are not hunters. They are criminals who steal from wildlife and Arizonans; this is the act of a poacher, not a lawful hunter,” said Darren Tucker, wildlife manager in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have any information to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700 or visit azgfd.com/ogt and refer to case number #23-002219.

By law, callers may remain anonymous if requested, and their confidentiality is protected.

Money for rewards comes from criminal poaching fines, civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes, and donations.

