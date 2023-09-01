PHOENIX — A crash shut down the westbound lanes on the Interstate 10 near the Gila River at around 4 p.m. on Friday, officials said.

However, ADOT said the lanes reopened in a social media message sent at around 4:30 p.m.

The crash occurred near milepost 173, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The crash was approximately three miles from Sweet Water Village.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected, officials said.

*CLOSURE* I-10 westbound is closed near the Gila River. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 173. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/wDhW6cJnhS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 1, 2023

However, drivers who wanted to head westbound on the I-10 near the Gila River were told to expect delays and look for alternate routes, officials said.

