Westbound I-10 lanes reopen near the Gila River

Sep 1, 2023, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A crash shut down the westbound lanes on the Interstate 10 near the Gila River at around 4 p.m. on Friday, officials said.

However, ADOT said the lanes reopened in a social media message sent at around 4:30 p.m.

The crash occurred near milepost 173, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The crash was approximately three miles from Sweet Water Village.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected, officials said.

However, drivers who wanted to head westbound on the I-10 near the Gila River were told to expect delays and look for alternate routes, officials said.

