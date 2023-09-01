Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

UN chief is globetrotting to four major meetings before the gathering of world leaders in September

Sep 1, 2023, 1:23 PM

FILE - United Nations General Secretary António Guterres addresses a news conference during the BR...

FILE - United Nations General Secretary António Guterres addresses a news conference during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The United Nations chief is going globetrotting to four major meetings before the biggest meeting of all – the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly starting Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is going globetrotting to four major meetings before the biggest meeting of all – the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly starting Sept. 18.

Secretary-General António Guterres heads first to Nairobi on Saturday for the Africa Climate Summit on Sept. 4-5, then to Jakarta for a U.N. summit with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations known as ASEAN on Sept. 6-7.

From there, he flies to New Delhi for the G20 summit of the world’s 20 major economies on Sept. 8-10 and then briefly returns to New York before heading to Havana for the summit of the G77 — a coalition of some 134 developing countries and China — on Sept. 14-15.

He will arrive back in New York just before the General Assembly’s high-level week begins, where the war in Ukraine is expected to dominate the annual meeting for a second year.

Albania’s U.N. Ambassador Ferit Hoxha, this month’s president of the U.N. Security Council, told reporters Friday he could “almost confirm” that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the global gathering in person for the first time, and speak at a council meeting on Sept. 20 on upholding the U.N. Charter in Ukraine.

The high-level week starts with a summit to spur global action on the U.N.’s badly lagging development goals for 2030 on Sept. 18, a day ahead of the official opening of the General Debate — the official name of the world leaders’ annual meeting.

It begins on Sept. 19 with Guterres’ annual report on the state of the world, and speaking to reporters Thursday he gave a preview of his concerns.

The secretary-general said the multiplicity of summits “reflects the growing multipolarity of our world.” But he stressed that having different power centers “does not guarantee peace and security.”

On the contrary, Guterres said, without strong global institutions “multipolarity could be a factor for escalating geostrategic tensions, with tragic consequences.”

Guterres said he will be delivering the same message to all the meetings he attends this month: Reforms are essential “to bring our outdated multilateral institutions and frameworks in line with the economic and political realities of today’s world, based on equity and solidarity.”

As one example, Guterres has been campaigning for years to reform the international financial architecture so that the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank reflect “the power and economic relations of today’s world” not the ones of post-World War II when they were established.

At the Africa Climate Summit, the U.N. chief said he will address “two burning injustices of the climate crisis.”

First, African countries have contributed almost nothing to global warming “and yet they are on the frontlines of today’s super-charged storms, droughts and floods,” Guterres said. Secondly, while Africa has abundant solar, wind, hydro power and critical minerals, its governments face high levels of debt and interest rates that impede their investments in renewable energy.

“We need global efforts to put Africa at the forefront of the renewables revolution,” he said.

At the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Guterres said he will be promoting the organization as a bridge-builder between east and west as well as its five-point plan and efforts to engage all parties in the Myanmar conflict sparked by the Feb. 1, 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

At the G20 summit in New Delhi, the secretary-general said he will tell the planet’s biggest emitters that “as climate chaos gathers pace, the world is looking to them” to accelerate their emissions reductions and support countries now paying the price for decades of heating caused by fossil fuels.

At the final summit in Havana of the G77, Guterres said he will focus on getting the 2030 U.N. development goals back on track, including ending extreme poverty and hunger, ensuring every child has a quality secondary education and achieving gender equality.

Looking ahead to the annual U.N. meeting of global leaders, Guterres stressed the importance of diplomacy “to navigate the tensions of our emerging multipolar world.”

“Dialogue remains the only way to find joint approaches and common solutions to the global threats and challenges that we face,” he said.

United States News

Associated Press

Driver in fatal shooting of Washington deputy gets 27 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man who drove the getaway car in a stolen firearms trafficking scheme that led to the fatal shooting of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown in southwest Washington has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison. Clark County Superior Court Judge David Gregerson sentenced 30-year-old Abran Raya Leon […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S. Capito...

Associated Press

Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack

A former member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group who smashed a window at the U.S. Capitol in the building's first breach of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison — and then defiantly declared as he walked out of the courtroom, “Trump won!”

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday revived a lawsuit by three doctors who say the Food and Drug Administration overstepped its authority in a campaign against treating COVID-19 with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin. Ivermectin is commonly used to treat parasites in livestock. It can also be prescribed for humans and it has […]

17 hours ago

FILE- Transgender-rights advocates gather near the Kentucky House chamber, Thursday, March 2, 2023,...

Associated Press

States and families wrestle over compassion in transgender youth care bans in Tennessee, Kentucky

Questions over which side was being more compassionate emerged as a key fault line in a federal appeals court Friday, as judges heard arguments on whether to block transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care in Kentucky and Tennessee. Supporters of trans kids being able to get puberty blockers and hormone therapy argued that it is […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, shakes hands with members of the storm-damaged First Bapt...

Associated Press

DeSantis won’t meet with Biden during president’s trip to survey Idalia damage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘ office said Friday that he’s not going to meet with President Joe Biden when the Democrat flies to Florida this weekend to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia, suggesting that doing so could hinder disaster response. “In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

5 former employees at Georgia juvenile detention facility indicted in 16-year-old girl’s 2022 death

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Five former employees at a northwest Georgia juvenile detention center have been indicted following the August 2022 death of a 16-year-old who was in custody. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that a Whitfield County grand jury on Monday had indicted the former director and nurse at the Elbert Shaw […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

UN chief is globetrotting to four major meetings before the gathering of world leaders in September