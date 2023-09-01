Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped

Sep 1, 2023, 1:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The police chief of a small Alaska community is back to work after a felony assault charge against him was dropped and the city cleared him in an internal investigation.

Ketchikan Police Chief Jeffrey Walls returned to work Aug. 22.

“He has a proven track record of keeping his community safe and of acting in the best interest of his officers and citizens; I am confident that he will continue to do so at KPD,” Ketchikan City Manager Delilah Walsh said in a statement provided to the Ketchikan Daily News announcing Walls’ reinstatement.

A grand jury in December returned an indictment against Walsh, charging him with felony assault along with five misdemeanors, three counts of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, stemming from an incident at a local resort.

According to court documents, Alaska State Troopers responded to the Salmon Falls Resort restaurant on Sept. 10 to investigate a report of an assault involving a man, Walls and Walls’ wife, Sharon.

Troopers believed they were responding to an assault on the Wallses but saw the chief outside, apparently uninjured, and the man bleeding from his head, the documents said.

Witnesses told investigators the man was intoxicated and causing disturbances throughout the evening. The man intentionally bumped into the chair of the chief, who was off-duty at the time, and apologized. The two men shook hands, according to the indictment.

An hour later, the man stumbled into Sharon Walls’ bar chair. Her husband got up from his seat, ran after the man and pushed him head-first into a stone wall and put him in a chokehold, the indictment said.

The city put Walls on paid administrative leave pending its own internal investigation.

Last month, the felony charge was dismissed by Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Katherine Lybrand, who found the state prosecutor gave erroneous instructions to the grand jury regarding Walls’ legal authority as a peace officer under Alaska statute to use force to make an arrest or terminate an escape while off duty.

The prosecutor’s error was “significant enough to warrant dismissal of the indictment,” the judge said.

The misdemeanor charges remain, and a jury trial is scheduled to start Oct. 23.

Following the dismissal, the city also concluded its own probe.

“Our internal investigation has concluded and coupled with the dismissal of the related indictment, I have asked Chief Walls to return to duty,” Walsh wrote.

“As I have said from the start, Chief Walls did absolutely nothing wrong,” Walls’ attorney, Jay Hochberg, said in an email to the Ketchikan newspaper. “(Walls) used reasonable and proportionate force to detain an intoxicated man who had just committed an assault in his presence. He is a dedicated public servant whose actions were entirely authorized by law.”

Walls worked in law enforcement for 25 years and was commander of several districts of the New Orleans Police Department before being hired in December 2021 by Ketchikan, a community of just under 14,000 people located on an island in southeast Alaska. It is a major port for city-sized cruise ships coming to Alaska. .

United States News

Associated Press

Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday revived a lawsuit by three doctors who say the Food and Drug Administration overstepped its authority in a campaign against treating COVID-19 with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin. Ivermectin is commonly used to treat parasites in livestock. It can also be prescribed for humans and it has […]

17 hours ago

FILE- Transgender-rights advocates gather near the Kentucky House chamber, Thursday, March 2, 2023,...

Associated Press

States and families wrestle over compassion in transgender youth care bans in Tennessee, Kentucky

Questions over which side was being more compassionate emerged as a key fault line in a federal appeals court Friday, as judges heard arguments on whether to block transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care in Kentucky and Tennessee. Supporters of trans kids being able to get puberty blockers and hormone therapy argued that it is […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, shakes hands with members of the storm-damaged First Bapt...

Associated Press

DeSantis won’t meet with Biden during president’s trip to survey Idalia damage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘ office said Friday that he’s not going to meet with President Joe Biden when the Democrat flies to Florida this weekend to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia, suggesting that doing so could hinder disaster response. “In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

5 former employees at Georgia juvenile detention facility indicted in 16-year-old girl’s 2022 death

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Five former employees at a northwest Georgia juvenile detention center have been indicted following the August 2022 death of a 16-year-old who was in custody. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that a Whitfield County grand jury on Monday had indicted the former director and nurse at the Elbert Shaw […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of 4-month-old son’s 1997 death dies on Alabama death row

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted in the killing of his 4-month-old son has died on Alabama’s death row, state corrections officials said. The Alabama Department of Corrections, in a statement Friday to The Associated Press, confirmed corrections officers found John Michael Ward, 58, unresponsive late Tuesday in his cell at Holman Correctional Facility […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Franklin Foer, author of “The Last Politician,” about Joe Biden’s presidency. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Raimondo; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped