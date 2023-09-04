Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman sentenced to 45 months in prison for smuggling meth from Mexico to Arizona

Sep 4, 2023

PHOENIX — A woman was sentenced to 45 months in prison after she was found guilty of smuggling methamphetamine from Mexico into Arizona.

Emma Encinas-Obregon, 34, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to importation of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Encinas-Obregon entered Arizona through the Marisopa Port of Entry in a 2011 Audi A4 on Oct. 19, 2022.

Agents found 50 packages containing 23 kilograms of meth in the vehicle.

Encinas-Obregon told authorities she smuggled drugs into the United States on eight separate occasions since August 2022.

She said she would leave her car unlocked while shopping to allow drug runners to take the drugs.

Encinas-Obregon said she would receive $2,000 per shipment.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in this case.

