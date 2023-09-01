PHOENIX — Police are searching for a man involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Friday morning in west Phoenix, authorities said.

An Arizona woman died after a car rear-ended the vehicle she was riding in at around 2 a.m., police said.

Akua Mashavu Safiya Miggins, 36, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car heading westbound on Indian School Road, authorities said. As the car proceeded through 67th Avenue, another vehicle struck it from behind, police said.

The force of the crash sent the vehicle crashing into a nearby power pole. The car rolled over, injuring both women inside, police said.

Both cars involved in the crash were present when officers arrived on the scene. However, only Miggins and the woman driving her were on the scene.

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on the lam

The man who crashed into them, flipping their car over, was gone. He ran away from the scene before police arrived, Phoenix PD said.

Officials helped Miggins and the woman driving her out of the toppled vehicle. They took the driver to a hospital to get treatment for her injuries, which weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Although officials tried to save Miggins, she “suffered serious injuries,” police said. She died on the scene.

The Phoenix Police Department is currently looking for the man who fled after the fatal collision. Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) to share an anonymous tip.

