ARIZONA NEWS

Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant opens at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Sep 2, 2023, 5:00 AM

Bobby Flay...

(Intelligration Capital BB LLC)

(Intelligration Capital BB LLC)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Bobby’s Burgers, the creation of celebrity chef Bobby Flay, has opened in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The new eatery, which focuses on hand-crafted burgers, made-to-order fries and shakes, is one of the first food and beverage outlet to open in the newest concourse at Sky Harbor. It opened on Thursday. A Sip Coffee location is already operating in the same concourse.

The eight-gate concourse, which cost $310 million to build and is used by Southwest Airlines, opened in June 2022.

Chicago-based The Grove Inc. is the airport restaurant group that brought Bobby’s Burgers to the airport and is in charge of the other restaurants set to open in that concourse. It is calling the food hall area in that part of the airport The Crystals.

TGI is still working on getting local brands Eegee’s, Pedal Haus Brewery and Berry Divine Acai Bowls opened in the Crystals.

TGI has a history of working with large brands including Chick-fil-A and Jersey Mike’s and helping them open in nontraditional retail areas, like airports. The company just recently started working with Bobby’s Burgers.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

