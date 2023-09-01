Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Traffickers plead guilty to smuggling over $10,000 in endangered sea cucumbers

Sep 1, 2023, 9:50 AM

A man holds a sea cucumber in the tide pools at Cabrillo Beach in the San Pedro section of Los Ange...

A man holds a sea cucumber in the tide pools at Cabrillo Beach in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 2005. Wildlife traffickers pleaded guilty in federal court in August 2023, to illegally importing endangered sea cucumbers between 2017 and 2019 across the US-Mexico border in the most recent case of the bottomfeeder's rising smuggling rates. (Sean Hiller/The Orange County Register via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Sean Hiller/The Orange County Register via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife traffickers pleaded guilty this week in federal court in California to illegally importing endangered sea cucumbers — which are prized in China for food and medicine and as a reputed aphrodisiac — from Mexico.

Zunyu Zhao and Xionwei Xiao were charged with conspiracy and illegal importation of brown sea cucumbers worth over $10,000 from 2017 to 2019 and are scheduled to be sentenced in September and November, respectively.

Prosecutors haven’t said where in the ocean the sea cucumbers were obtained. But the defendants were allegedly found with the smuggled bottom-feeders as they crossed from Mexico into the U.S. at Calexico. Zhao and Xiao agreed to pay restitution to the Mexican government’s environmental protection agency. They could get up to 25 years in prison.

Attorneys for Zhao and Xiao did not respond to requests for comment.

After seizing the sea cucumbers at the border, investigators found text messages and images sent between Zhao and Xiao about the transactions. The sea cucumbers are being held as evidence by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“This office is committed to upholding the twin pillars of marine biodiversity and conservation,” acting U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Haden said in a statement. “Criminals considering poaching protected species should be aware that this office will diligently investigate, thoroughly prosecute, and seek restitution no matter the species.”

Sea cucumbers are in the same family as sea stars and sea urchins and can measure up to 7 feet. Brown sea cucumbers have a smooth body dotted by warts and can grow to 2 feet.

The animals operate as a vacuum on the sea floor, breaking down particles that become part of the ocean’s nutrient cycle, said Gordon Hendler, Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles curator of echinoderms.

Prosecutors haven’t said where the cucumbers were headed. But a thriving black market frequently gets them to China, where they are a delicacy. They are traditionally served dried or fresh and often braised with fish, vegetables and traditional sauces. They are also sought to treat join pain, prevent cancer and serve as anti-inflammatories — medical uses sometimes validated by science. They’re also considered an aphrodisiac.

But the brown sea cucumber — Isostichopus fuscus — is overfished, and that’s cause for regulations around their harvest.

Harvesting sea cucumbers is permitted in the United States and many parts of the world, but in limited quantities and only during high season. Defendants Zhao and Xiao did not have appropriate permits and documentation, according to Kelly Thornton, spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office.

In 2017, a father-son partnership smuggled more than $17 million worth of sea cucumbers from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula to the United States and exported them to Asia. From 2015 to 2020, the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard made over 500 arrests associated with $2.84 million in sea cucumber thefts. And in a pending case, a defendant illegally trafficked sea cucumbers along with sea horses and totatoba fish bellies in Chula Vista, California, from 2016 to 2021.

“One of the highest priorities of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement is to investigate individuals involved in the unlawful commercial trafficking and smuggling of wildlife here and around the world,” said Manisa Kung, an agent for the service.

United States News

FILE - In this May 15, 2009, then-acting U.S. Attorney Nora Dannehy leaves law offices in Washingto...

Associated Press

Former prosecutor who resigned from Russia probe investigation tapped for state Supreme Court post

A former top federal prosecutor who resigned from the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has been tapped to fill an open seat on the Connecticut State Supreme Court. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Nora Dannehy’s nomination on Friday, calling his former general counsel “a woman of integrity who pursues justice wherever the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact, miles off Wisconsin coastline

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin’s coastline. Wisconsin maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck found the 156-year-old Trinidad in July off […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man gets 2-year prison sentence in pandemic fraud case to buy alpaca farm

BOSTON (AP) — A former pizzeria owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for using over $660,000 in fraudulently obtained pandemic relief funds to buy an alpaca farm. In 2020, Dana McIntyre, 59, of Grafton, Vermont, submitted a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, prosecutors said. He inflated information about the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Powered by solar and wind, this $10B transmission line will carry more energy than the Hoover Dam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An energy infrastructure project bigger than the Hoover Dam is how Hunter Armistead describes the $10 billion venture his company will be overseeing during the next three years. As the chief executive of one of the world’s largest wind and solar development companies, Armistead said breaking ground on Pattern Energy’s SunZia […]

10 hours ago

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite h...

Associated Press

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled l over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, according to federal regulators. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold […]

10 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Washing...

Associated Press

Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As an Army first lieutenant and Cobra helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, Larry Taylor flew hundreds of missions and saved countless lives. But no rescue flight was as daring, or as meaningful to Taylor, as the one for which he will receive the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden. Biden […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Traffickers plead guilty to smuggling over $10,000 in endangered sea cucumbers