Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact, miles off Wisconsin coastline

Sep 1, 2023, 9:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin’s coastline.

Wisconsin maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Robert Jaeck found the 156-year-old Trinidad in July off Algoma at a depth of about 270 feet (82 meters). They used side-scan sonar to hone in on its location based on survivor accounts in historical records.

“The wreck is among the best-preserved shipwrecks in Wisconsin waters with her deck-house still intact, containing the crew’s possessions and her anchors and deck gear still present,” states a Thursday news release announcing the Trinidad’s discovery.

The 140-foot-long (43-meter-long) schooner was built at Grand Island, New York, in 1867 by shipwright William Keefe, and was used primarily in the grain trade between Milwaukee, Chicago and Oswego, New York.

But it was carrying a load of coal bound for Milwaukee when early on May 13, 1881, it developed a catastrophic leak after passing through the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal. It sank about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) off the coast of Algoma, “taking all the crew’s possessions and the captain’s pet Newfoundland dog with her,” the news release states.

Captain John Higgins and his crew of eight survived and reached Algoma, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, after rowing for eight hours in the ship’s yawl boat. Higgins believed the Trinidad’s hull was damaged a few days before the sinking as it passed through ice fields in the Straits of Mackinac.

After discovering the Trinidad in July, Baillod and Jaeck reported their finding to an underwater archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society who arranged for the site to be surveyed with an underwater vehicle that verified the vessel’s identity and documented historic artifacts, according to the news release.

A three-dimensional model of the ship has been created to allow people to explore the site virtually. Baillod and Jaeck plan to work with the Wisconsin Historical Society to nominate the site to the National Register of Historic Places.

United States News

Associated Press

Man gets 2-year prison sentence in pandemic fraud case to buy alpaca farm

BOSTON (AP) — A former pizzeria owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for using over $660,000 in fraudulently obtained pandemic relief funds to buy an alpaca farm. In 2020, Dana McIntyre, 59, of Grafton, Vermont, submitted a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, prosecutors said. He inflated information about the […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Powered by solar and wind, this $10B transmission line will carry more energy than the Hoover Dam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An energy infrastructure project bigger than the Hoover Dam is how Hunter Armistead describes the $10 billion venture his company will be overseeing during the next three years. As the chief executive of one of the world’s largest wind and solar development companies, Armistead said breaking ground on Pattern Energy’s SunZia […]

9 hours ago

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite h...

Associated Press

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled l over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, according to federal regulators. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold […]

9 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Washing...

Associated Press

Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As an Army first lieutenant and Cobra helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, Larry Taylor flew hundreds of missions and saved countless lives. But no rescue flight was as daring, or as meaningful to Taylor, as the one for which he will receive the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden. Biden […]

9 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol in A...

Associated Press

A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites

A federal judge has struck down a Texas law requiring age verification and health warnings to view pornographic websites and blocked the state attorney general’s office from enforcing it. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge David Ezra agreed with claims that House Bill 1181, which was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott […]

9 hours ago

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner D...

Associated Press

A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man recently convicted of murder in Pennsylvania for the fatal stabbing his ex-girlfriend remained at large Friday, a day after he escaped from a county jail. Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying and is considered an extremely dangerous person, Chester County […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact, miles off Wisconsin coastline