ARIZONA NEWS

Travis Scott adds second Phoenix show after first sells out

Sep 1, 2023, 10:00 AM

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Rapper Travis Scott will perform not once but twice in Phoenix next month after his first show sold out.

The Houston native added 11 shows to his “Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour” due to heavy fan demand, including the Oct. 26 date at Footprint Center. Scott’s first Phoenix show is Oct. 25.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m., with $2 from every purchase going to Scott’s nonprofit Cactus Jack Foundation.

Scott has already performed twice in the Valley this year as part of Super Bowl LVII weekend, but it’s been a while since he’s been on tour.

A massive crowd surge killed 10 people at Scott’s 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, putting the rapper under fire and stopping his performances temporarily.

A Texas grand jury declined to indict Scott in a criminal investigation in June.

Federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

Scott, who has been nominated for nine Grammys, last performed on tour in Phoenix in 2018, according to setlist.fm.

The upcoming tour will hit 25 cities for a total of 39 shows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

