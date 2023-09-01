Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Dust and rain hits Valley, thousands without power

Aug 31, 2023, 8:34 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm

File photo of a gray cloud. The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold were expected to move through the...

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold were expected to move through the Phoenix, Arizona, area on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Pixabay File Photo)

(Pixabay File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A severe thunderstorm pummeled the Valley Thursday night, knocking out power to thousands, dumping significant rain, delaying flights at Sky Harbor Airport and postponing the opener for Arizona State football.

Thousands are without power across the Valley including SRP customers in Sun Lakes, Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Glendale. Outages are expected to last until after midnight.

Arizona Public Service is also reporting thousands of power outages in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale.

Sky Harbor Airport is advising travelers to check for potential delays among its many carriers.

According to the National Weather Service, at about 8:24 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Florence Junction to near San Tan Village Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to Estrella Sailport.

Wind gusts have been recorded up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include large swaths of the Valley, including Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, and Estrella.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising travelers to not enter flooded roadways. All freeways are expected to be impacted.

ArizonaSports.com staff at Mountain America Stadium, home of the Sun Devils, are reporting the football game between ASU and Southern Utah might be delayed due to lightning.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Over Easy Facebook Photos)...

Brandon Gray

Over Easy opening 12th location in West Valley this fall

Valley breakfast restaurant Over Easy announced Thursday it's opening a 12th location this fall in the West Valley.

22 hours ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Police fatally shoot man in domestic dispute in Casa Grande neighborhood

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot by police after a domestic incident Thursday afternoon in a Casa Grande neighborhood. 

22 hours ago

Police tape...

Brandon Gray

Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood

Detectives are looking for information leading to the identity of a suspect who fatally shot a man early Thursday morning in north Phoenix.

22 hours ago

Kyrene School District sign...

KTAR.com

Gun found in student’s backpack at Phoenix elementary school

Phoenix police are investigating an incident after a gun was found inside a student's backpack Tuesday at a Kyren School District campus. 

22 hours ago

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Jim Sharpe

Arizona’s US Senate race is so interesting, I’m making up words to describe it

Arizona's ever-growing 2024 race for the U.S. Senate has KTAR News host Jim Sharpe inventing words to describe it.

22 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Arizona’s US Senate race is so interesting, I’m making up words to describe it

Arizona’s US Senate race is so interesting, Jim Sharpe is making up words to describe it in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Dust and rain hits Valley, thousands without power