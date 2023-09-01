Dust and rain hits Valley, thousands without power

A severe thunderstorm pummeled the Valley Thursday night, knocking out power to thousands, dumping significant rain, delaying flights at Sky Harbor Airport and postponing the opener for Arizona State football.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Glendale AZ and Tempe AZ until 9:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ym20zbxUQt — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

Thousands are without power across the Valley including SRP customers in Sun Lakes, Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Glendale. Outages are expected to last until after midnight.

Arizona Public Service is also reporting thousands of power outages in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale.

Sky Harbor Airport is advising travelers to check for potential delays among its many carriers.

If you’re traveling tonight, please check with your airline regarding any delays before heading to #PHXSkyHarbor. You may also check your flight status at https://t.co/JI4O5iu1zp — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) September 1, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, at about 8:24 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Florence Junction to near San Tan Village Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to Estrella Sailport.

Wind gusts have been recorded up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include large swaths of the Valley, including Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, and Estrella.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising travelers to not enter flooded roadways. All freeways are expected to be impacted.

ArizonaSports.com staff at Mountain America Stadium, home of the Sun Devils, are reporting the football game between ASU and Southern Utah might be delayed due to lightning.

This is a developing story.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix AZ, Mesa AZ and Chandler AZ until 9:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/pX1DSwtHFq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

To the fans in attendance, the weather in the area is temporarily delaying the start of the second half. We ask that you leave the stadium and seek shelter. We will give another update in 30 minutes. — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 1, 2023

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.