Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says

Aug 31, 2023, 6:02 PM

This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing for...

This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing for a photo together in July 2022 in Colorado. Vance left with her sister and nephew to try and live off the grid at a remote campsite in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. (Trevala Jara via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Trevala Jara via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.

Exposed to several feet of snow, chills below zero and with no food found at their camp, Christine Vance, Rebecca Vance and Rebecca’s son likely died of malnutrition and hypothermia, according to the autopsies released this week. Authorities haven’t released the boy’s name.

Those reports contained another chilling detail that brought stepsister Trevala Jara to tears: The 14-year-old boy’s body was found with Jara’s favorite, blessed rosary that she gave the group before they left.

“God was with them,” said Jara, who still hasn’t mustered the strength to remove the rosary from the hazard bag. But Jara, who tried to convince them not to go, has questions.

“Why would you want to do this knowing that you would leave me behind?” she said through tears. “Why didn’t you listen to me and my husband?”

The camp and the teen’s body were first discovered by a hiker wandering off trail in July. The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office found the two women’s bodies the following day, when they searched the campsite and unzipped the tent. All three had been dead for some time. Strewn across the ground were empty food containers and survival books. Nearby, a lean-to extended near a firepit.

The sisters from Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, had been planning to live off the grid since the fall of 2021, Jara said. They felt that the pandemic and politics brought out the worst in humanity.

They weren’t conspiracy theorists, said Jara, but Rebecca Vance “thought that with everything changing and all, that this world is going to end. … (They) wanted to be away from people and the influences of what people can do to each other.”

Jara remembers Rebecca Vance as a bit reserved, sharp as a whip, and someone who could read through a 1,000-page book in days. Vance’s son was homeschooled and a math whiz, Jara said.

Christine Vance was more outgoing, charismatic and wasn’t at first convinced on the idea to escape society, Jara said, “but she just changed her mind because she didn’t want our sister and nephew to be by themselves.”

Rebecca and Christine Vance told others they were travelling to another state for a family emergency. They told Jara of their plans, but not where they would set up camp. They watched YouTube videos to prepare for their life in the wilderness, but they were woefully underprepared, Jara said.

Jara said she tried everything short of kidnapping to keep them from leaving, but nothing worked. Now, Jara wants to warn others about the risks of surviving in the wilderness.

“I do not wish this on anybody at all,” Jara said. “I can’t wait to get to the point where I’m happy and all I can think of is the memories.”

___

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph Biggs, wa...

Associated Press

Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power

A former organizer of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Austin police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at business

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas said two people are dead and another person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday near a large shopping area in Austin. The Austin Police Department said the shooting occurred at a business and that there appeared to be no threat to the public. No one had been […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Elizabeth Alvarado, left, and Rob Mickens speak with reporters, Sept. 15, 2016, at the scene...

Associated Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in 2016 slaying of two teenage girls on New York street

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A member of the violent MS-13 street gang pleaded guilty Thursday for his part in the murders of four people, including two teenage girls who were attacked with a machete and baseball bats as they walked through their suburban Long Island neighborhood seven years ago. Enrique Portillo, 26, was among […]

18 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive...

Associated Press

Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks

The Biden administration is proposing a rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks.

18 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Humane Society of Hobart, Ind., a dog suffering from heat-related inj...

Associated Press

Prosecutor asks Indiana State Police to investigate dog deaths in uncooled rear of truck

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked Indiana State Police to investigate the recent deaths of at least eight dogs from heat-related injuries while being transported in the back of an uncooled box truck. The dead dogs were discovered July 27 in Lake Station while the truck traveled from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

14-year-old accused of trying to drown Black youth in pond charged with attempted murder

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old white boy was indicted Thursday on charges of attempted murder and assault in Massachusetts after investigators say he tried to drown a Black youth in a pond on Cape Cod. The incident occurred on July 19 at Goose Pond in Chatham when the 14-year-old met at the pond with […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says