Police fatally shoot man in domestic dispute in Casa Grande neighborhood

Aug 31, 2023, 6:30 PM

PHOENIX —  A 29-year-old man was fatally shot by police after a domestic incident Thursday afternoon in Casa Grande.

Around 3:01 p.m., officers were called for a domestic dispute in the 600 block of E. Diamond Drive.

Authorities said when officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted by a man armed with a knife.

Two officers at the scene were involved in the shooting, the Casa Grand Police Department said.

It is unknown how many shots were fired at the man.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the man but he died on the scene.

No officers were injured.

As a precaution, McCartney Ranch Elementary School, which is adjacent to the neighborhood, placed themselves on lockdown.

Officers facilitated the departure of students and staff from campus after there was no longer an immediate threat.

The Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation.

