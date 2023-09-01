Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood
Aug 31, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:55 pm
(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHOENIX — Detectives are looking for information leading to the identity of a suspect who fatally shot a man early Thursday morning in north Phoenix.
Around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the area of 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Fire crews took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
