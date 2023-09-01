PHOENIX — Detectives are looking for information leading to the identity of a suspect who fatally shot a man early Thursday morning in north Phoenix.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the area of 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Fire crews took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.