ARIZONA NEWS

Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood

Aug 31, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:55 pm

Police tape (AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Detectives are looking for information leading to the identity of a suspect who fatally shot a man early Thursday morning in north Phoenix.

Around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the area of 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Fire crews took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in north Phoenix neighborhood