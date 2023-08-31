Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

14-year-old accused of trying to drown Black youth in pond charged with attempted murder

Aug 31, 2023, 4:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old white boy was indicted Thursday on charges of attempted murder and assault in Massachusetts after investigators say he tried to drown a Black youth in a pond on Cape Cod.

The incident occurred on July 19 at Goose Pond in Chatham when the 14-year-old met at the pond with the alleged victim, a young Black male, as well as another juvenile, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

After meeting, the 14-year-old white juvenile male picked up a stone and threatened the Black youth, referring to him with a racial slur, investigators said.

Before entering the water, the Black juvenile put on a life vest and told the others he couldn’t swim, according to authorities. All three then entered the pond.

Once in the water, the 14-year-old pulled on the life jacket submerging the alleged victim four to five times and causing him to experience breathing distress, Galibois said. The prosecutor added that the third juvenile laughed at him during the attempted drowning, calling him “George Floyd.”

The 14-year-old then swam under the Black juvenile and tried to grab his feet in an attempt to pull him under the water, according to investigators.

The incident ended when the alleged victim called out for help and a bystander on the beach intervened.

The 14-year-old was indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

After a hearing Thursday in Barnstable Juvenile Court, the 14-year-old was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on Sept. 13.

Galibois said the 14-year-old is “known to the court.” None of the three juveniles were named by authorities.

United States News

Associated Press

Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Trump-era rule change that allowed for the logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates several laws. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman on Thursday found that the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Forest Management Act and the […]

20 hours ago

Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of "Black Adam" in New York on Oct. 12, 2022, left, and O...

Associated Press

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires, through a new fund they announced Thursday.

20 hours ago

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between th...

Associated Press

ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports

ESPN is among a number of Disney Entertainment channels that have gone dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems. The channels went off the air Thursday night due to a carriage dispute between the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider — which is the major carrier in New York and Los Angeles, among numerous other markets — […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

2nd man charged in July shooting at massive Indiana block party that killed 1, injured 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor Thursday charged the second man arrested in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman announced he charged Justin E. Bonner, 29, of Muncie with unlawful possession of a firearm by a […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards...

Associated Press

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has won a favorable ruling in one of two civil lawsuits filed against him in Nevada, one by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Washington state in 2001 and another by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on […]

20 hours ago

This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing for...

Associated Press

Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says

DENVER (AP) — The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid. Exposed to several […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

14-year-old accused of trying to drown Black youth in pond charged with attempted murder