Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US hits North Korean and Russian accused of supporting North Korea’s ballistics missile program

Aug 31, 2023, 2:22 PM

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's rocket launch with file image during a news program at ...

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's rocket launch with file image during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. North Korea said Thursday that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed but vowed to make a third attempt in October. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — In response to North Korea’s failed launch of a spy satellite last week, the U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on two men and a Moscow-registered firm accused of supporting North Korea’s ballistic missile program.

The action was taken a day after the White House said it had new intelligence that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea to supply more munitions for the war in Ukraine.

Treasury sanctioned Russia-based Jon Jin Yong and Sergei Kozlov, who it said worked together to coordinate the use of North Korean construction workers in Russia. It said they “directly supported or helped generate revenue” for North Korean organizations linked to the the development of weapons of mass destruction, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The U.S. said Jon led a team of North Korean IT workers in Russia and worked with Russians to procure identification for the workers. Some of the identity documents were from family members or Russian employees of Kozlov, Treasury said.

Treasury also sanctioned Moscow-registered firm Intellekt LLC, described as being owned or controlled by Kozlov and connected with a Moscow-based construction project coordinated by Jon.

The latest sanctions action was taken in coordination with the South Korean and Japanese governments.

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary of terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement that the U.S. will continue to coordinate closely with both countries to combat North Korea’s “unlawful and destructive activities.”

The Biden administration has said Russia has increasingly turned to North Korea and Iran for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine. In March, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia was offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions.

North Korea has failed twice in recent months to launch a spy satellite into orbit. The nation’s National Aerospace Development Administration said it would make a third attempt in October.

U.N. Security Council resolutions ban any launches by North Korea using ballistic technologies.

___

Associated Press reporter Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Austin police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at business

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas said two people are dead and another person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday near a large shopping area in Austin. The Austin Police Department said the shooting occurred at a business and that there appeared to be no threat to the public. No one had been […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Elizabeth Alvarado, left, and Rob Mickens speak with reporters, Sept. 15, 2016, at the scene...

Associated Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in 2016 slaying of two teenage girls on New York street

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A member of the violent MS-13 street gang pleaded guilty Thursday for his part in the murders of four people, including two teenage girls who were attacked with a machete and baseball bats as they walked through their suburban Long Island neighborhood seven years ago. Enrique Portillo, 26, was among […]

18 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive...

Associated Press

Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks

The Biden administration is proposing a rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks.

18 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Humane Society of Hobart, Ind., a dog suffering from heat-related inj...

Associated Press

Prosecutor asks Indiana State Police to investigate dog deaths in uncooled rear of truck

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked Indiana State Police to investigate the recent deaths of at least eight dogs from heat-related injuries while being transported in the back of an uncooled box truck. The dead dogs were discovered July 27 in Lake Station while the truck traveled from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

14-year-old accused of trying to drown Black youth in pond charged with attempted murder

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old white boy was indicted Thursday on charges of attempted murder and assault in Massachusetts after investigators say he tried to drown a Black youth in a pond on Cape Cod. The incident occurred on July 19 at Goose Pond in Chatham when the 14-year-old met at the pond with […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska board of education votes to ban transgender girls from competing on high school girls teams

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska state board of education on Thursday voted to support banning transgender girls from competing on high school girls athletic teams, sending the issue to the attorney general. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who appointed the members of the state education board, has said the regulation is needed to ensure fairness […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

US hits North Korean and Russian accused of supporting North Korea’s ballistics missile program