Gun found in student’s backpack at Phoenix elementary school

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an incident after a gun was found inside a student’s backpack Tuesday at a Kyrene School District campus.

Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the Kyrene De La Estrella Elementary School located near 24th Street and Loop 202 about the gun.

A teacher found the weapon while helping the student unpack their backpack.

It was immediately removed to a safe location and authorities were called, according to an email sent out to parents.

School officials said it was determined the weapon was placed mistakenly in the backpack by an adult.

Very shortly after the discovery, the adult contacted the school to self-report it.

Because of the quick actions by school staff, no lockdown was implemented as there were no suspected threats to the campus, school officials said.

The child’s parents are currently cooperating with the police investigation.

Phoenix police said the case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for consideration for appropriate charges.

