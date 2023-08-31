Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

One dead, at least two injured in stabbings at jail in Atlanta that is under federal investigation

Aug 31, 2023, 2:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — One person died and at least two others were injured when they were stabbed Thursday at a violent and problem-plagued jail in Atlanta that is already under federal investigation, authorities said.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in an email that the investigation into the stabbings at the county’s main jail was “active.” She did not release any other information.

Thursday’s death at the jail brings to five the number of people who have died in Fulton County custody in just over a month.

The Fulton County Jail is where former President Donald Trump and 18 others indicted along with him surrendered last week for booking on charges related to an alleged illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The U.S. Department of Justice in July opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in the county, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects.

Lashawn Thompson, 35, died last September in a bedbug-infested cell in the Fulton County Jail’s psychiatric wing. An independent autopsy done at his family’s request found he died from severe neglect. His family has since reached a settlement with the county.

Samuel Lawrence, 34, died Saturday at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail. The other three people who died in the last month include 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins, 34-year-old Christopher Smith and 40-year-old Montay Stinson.

United States News

Associated Press

Owners of Scranton Times-Tribune, 3 other Pennsylvania dailies sell to publishing giant

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania media conglomerate sold its four daily newspapers, including The Times-Tribune of Scranton, to publishing powerhouse MediaNews Group on Thursday, ending nearly 130 years of local ownership. Times-Shamrock Communications CEO Jim Lewandowski made the announcement to staff, The Times-Tribune reported. The other papers in the sale are The Citizens’ Voice […]

14 hours ago

Land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City, N.J., turn on July 20, 2023. On Aug. 30, the offshore wi...

Associated Press

Orsted delays 1st New Jersey wind farm until 2026; not ready to ‘walk away’ from project

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Orsted, the global wind energy developer, says its first offshore wind farm in New Jersey will be delayed until 2026 due to supply chain issues, higher interest rates, and a failure so far to garner enough tax credits from the federal government. The Danish company revealed the delay during an […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

New York police will use drones to monitor backyard parties this weekend, spurring privacy concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — Those attending outdoor parties or barbecues in New York City this weekend may notice an uninvited guest looming over their festivities: a police surveillance drone. The New York City police department plans to pilot the unmanned aircrafts in response to complaints about large gatherings, including private events, over Labor Day weekend, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator has agreed to plead guilty to a felony voter fraud charge that he used a fraudulent address to run for office in a district where he did not live, according to an agreement filed Thursday. Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville will plead guilty to a charge of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false advertising

Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouthwatering ads can cross the line into deception, and that’s leading to a growing number of lawsuits. Burger King is the latest company in the crosshairs. In August, a federal judge in […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama’s attorney general says the state can prosecute those who help women travel for abortions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s attorney general argued in a court filing that the state has the authority to bring conspiracy charges against groups who help women travel to another state for an abortion. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office made the assertion in a Monday motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by an abortion […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

One dead, at least two injured in stabbings at jail in Atlanta that is under federal investigation