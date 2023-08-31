Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Union sues over changes in teacher evaluations prompted by Texas takeover of Houston school district

Aug 31, 2023, 12:21 PM

Community members, teachers, parents, students and elected officials protest the closing of librari...

Community members, teachers, parents, students and elected officials protest the closing of libraries in Houston's Independent School District schools outside the Hattie Mae White Educational Service Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — Days after Texas’ largest school district began its first school year under a state takeover, a teachers union has filed a lawsuit over changes being implemented in how educators will be evaluated.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, came as Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath made rare public comments about the takeover of Houston’s school district since he announced it in March.

During a meeting in Austin Wednesday of the Texas State Board of Education, Morath expressed his support for the work of Mike Miles, the new superintendent he chose to run the school district. Morath said that so far “a lot of very positive changes” have taken place. Morath had been criticized by some parents and teachers for not attending public meetings in Houston earlier this year that discussed the takeover.

One of the changes being put in place is a new teacher evaluation system that will pay educators based largely on standardized test scores and their classroom performance.

In its lawsuit, filed in state district court, the Houston Federation of Teachers alleges the new system was approved without input from teachers and school committees, a violation of state law. The union is asking for a court order to temporarily stop the new teacher evaluation system.

Miles is “refusing to follow the law by shutting out the voices of teachers, parents, students and other community members and punishing educators in the name of streamlining the district,” union president Jackie Anderson said in a statement.

The union and teachers have said the new evaluation plan does not define what criteria it will use and that it will pit teachers against each other and not foster an environment of collaboration and improvement.

In a statement, the Houston school district said it can’t comment on pending litigation.

In court documents, lawyers for the school district asked that the lawsuit be dismissed because the union had failed to complete an appeals process with the Texas Education Agency before seeking court intervention. The lawyers also argued Miles did post a public notice in July seeking input from teachers and school committees for the new evaluation plan.

The state took over the school district in June, with Morath citing chronically low academic scores at one high school and allegations of misconduct by the district’s elected trustees as reasons for the action.

As the new school year began Monday, many teachers, students and parents have expressed concern and anxiety over the changes being implemented by Miles.

His most criticized change is transforming libraries at dozens of underperforming schools into “team centers” where students will get extra help and where those who misbehave will be disciplined, watching lessons on Zoom rather than disrupting their classrooms.

During Wednesday’s state board of education meeting, several board members questioned Morath about the changes at these libraries, including the removal of librarians.

“How is that good for kids?” asked Staci Childs, a board member who represents the Houston area.

Morath blamed concerns about the libraries to inaccurate media reports, saying the change to bring misbehaving students to an area where they can still get quality instruction is a “massive improvement.” He said the team centers will also be places for extra tutoring or for independent study for high-achieving students.

“All the books are on the shelf, none of the books have been removed. The libraries are there,” Morath said.

Board member Aicha Davis, who represents the Dallas area, pushed back against Morath’s comments.

“There will not be librarians. There won’t be anyone to guide the students. It’ll be a room with books in it, but it will not be a fully functioning library,” she said.

When asked by reporters earlier this week to evaluate how the first day of classes went on Monday, Miles gave the district a grade of A-minus.

“It’s just going to get better. So, every day is an improvement day,” Miles said.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

United States News

This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the passenger...

Associated Press

Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car

A 911 call about a car driving with a cow inside it in one of northeast Nebraska’s biggest cities was no bull. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said it didn’t take long for officers to track down the modified Ford Crown Victoria sedan with a bull riding shotgun on the main highway entering the city […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at the S...

Associated Press

Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist at shelters and hotels as the state struggles with a flood of migrants. The move comes after the governor declared a state of emergency several weeks ago because of the strain on the shelter […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius seized from Cleveland museum in looting investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — A headless bronze statue believed to depict the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius was ordered seized from the Cleveland Museum of Art by New York authorities investigating antiquities looted from Turkey. A warrant signed by a judge in Manhattan on Aug. 14 ordered the seizure of the statue, which the […]

12 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell froze up again, is it time to consider senator re-election limits?

After Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell froze up again, this time at a Kentucky event, Mike Broomhead ponders if it’s time to consider senator re-election limits. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Getty Images

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, ...

Associated Press

Delaware judge orders status report on felony gun charge against Hunter Biden

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys on Thursday to provide a status report regarding a felony gun charge against Hunter Biden. Judge Maryellen Noreika directed lawyers to provide the report by next Wednesday, including any steps they believe the court needs to take. Attorneys for Biden have […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive...

Associated Press

Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks, in an effort to combat rising gun violence nationwide. bipartisan legislation on guns last year. People who sell firearms online or at gun shows would be required to be licensed and run background checks […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Union sues over changes in teacher evaluations prompted by Texas takeover of Houston school district