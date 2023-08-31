Close
Isolated showers pop up in Phoenix area, more rain expected

Aug 31, 2023, 12:40 PM | Updated: 12:48 pm

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley are seeing rainfall as several isolated showers emerged Thursday in the Phoenix area.

North Phoenix also saw storms in the area before 12:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Prior to that, an isolated storm hit the Tempe and Scottsdale area, dropping less than one-tenth of an inch of rain in some areas.

Rain chances are likely to increase throughout the day with some strong to severe thunderstorms expected across south-central Arizona this afternoon and evening, NWS said.

Rain chances begin Thursday at 20% and increase to 40% by the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Phoenix has a 70% chance of seeing showers on Friday and a 40% chance on Saturday.

Damaging winds and blowing dust could be a concern later in the day on Thursday and flash flooding could be possible on Friday.

Temperatures will fall below normal by the end of the week.

However, drier, warmer conditions are set to return for the start next week, NWS said.

