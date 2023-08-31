Isolated showers pop up in Phoenix area, more rain expected

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley are seeing rainfall as several isolated showers emerged Thursday in the Phoenix area.

North Phoenix also saw storms in the area before 12:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

1221pm: An isolated thunderstorm continues to track northwestward and is now over north Phoenix but is weakening. A follow-on isolated storm over the next hour or so can’t be ruled out. #azwx pic.twitter.com/b88aDo6InV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2023

Prior to that, an isolated storm hit the Tempe and Scottsdale area, dropping less than one-tenth of an inch of rain in some areas.

Radar 9:55 AM – Aug 31 – A shower has popped up in the Tempe area. Don’t be surprised to see a few more isolated showers or even a weak thunderstorm through the rest of the morning in the Phoenix metro. Chances for storms will increase by this evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/5wSABVol9f — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 31, 2023

Rain chances are likely to increase throughout the day with some strong to severe thunderstorms expected across south-central Arizona this afternoon and evening, NWS said.

Rain chances begin Thursday at 20% and increase to 40% by the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Phoenix has a 70% chance of seeing showers on Friday and a 40% chance on Saturday.

Damaging winds and blowing dust could be a concern later in the day on Thursday and flash flooding could be possible on Friday.

Temperatures will fall below normal by the end of the week.

However, drier, warmer conditions are set to return for the start next week, NWS said.

