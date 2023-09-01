Close
ARIZONA NEWS

No scheduled freeway closures on metro Phoenix during Labor Day weekend

Sep 1, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers won’t have to labor through freeway closures during the holiday weekend.

The Arizona Department of Transportation scheduled no closures over Labor Day weekend but drivers should be aware of the possibility of heavier traffic, especially on routes to the high country, beaches and other regional destinations.

What does ADOT suggest for Labor Day weekend drivers?

State transportation officials have offered several suggestions as the state could see severe weather over the weekend.

Here they are:

• Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.
• Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.
• Check your vehicle, including tire pressure.
• An emergency prep kit for your vehicle can include extra drinking water and other items such as blankets, a first aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks and a small tool kit.
• Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk.
• Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving.
• Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.
• Don’t let trailer chains drag. Sparks could ignite a wildfire.

ADOT also reminds travelers that some road restrictions will still be in place, including southbound Interstate 17 being narrowed to one lane in areas along the 30-mile stretch south of Flagstaff for an ongoing pavement improvement project.

