Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Will Hurricane Idalia affect gas prices across Arizona?

Aug 31, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:53 pm

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Hurricane Idalia tore through Florida and Georgia in recent days, but don’t expect its damage to have an effect on gas prices in Arizona.

GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said the storm’s path didn’t affect any refineries, so price increases in the Grand Canyon State won’t be due to Idalia.

“A lot of them are to the west in Louisiana and Texas, but there’s still the possibility that another storm could develop in the weeks ahead,” De Haan told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of areas of interest but so far Idalia has made no impact on price.”

High Arizona gas prices coming to an end soon?

Arizona has been mired with increasing gas prices in recent weeks, but De Haan expects relief soon.

RELATED STORIES

“The good news is we’re just a couple of weeks from making the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline,” De Haan said. “And with it, we should see some price relief arriving in mid-September.”

The Arizona statewide average of $4.30 a gallon was about 50 cents higher than the national average as of Thursday, according to Gas Buddy.

De Haan said once the gasoline blend switches to winter, price drops should stay through next spring.

Once we get on that winter gasoline, it really should not flare up. This should not flare up again, potentially until next spring when we go back to that Arizona-specific blend again.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AniCell BioTech website screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Justice Department files complaint on Gilbert company for unapproved animal drugs

The Justice Department filed a complaint on Wednesday for a company in Gilbert that distributed adulterated and unapproved new animal drugs.

14 hours ago

Storm clouds...

Brandon Gray

Isolated showers pop up in Phoenix area, more rain expected

Parts of the Valley are seeing rainfall as several isolated showers emerged Thursday in the Phoenix area.

14 hours ago

(Banner Health Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Mental health providers to be placed in metro Phoenix Banner Health primary care clinics

Banner Health and Phoenix-based evolvedMD are partnering to place mental health providers at Banner's primary care clinics in metro Phoenix.

14 hours ago

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Labor Day weekend in Phoenix could see rain, wind, sub 100-degree highs

Phoenix is likely to see a break from extreme heat during Labor Day weekend and will instead have a better chance for rain, wind and sub 100-degree highs.

14 hours ago

State Route 51 closure...

KTAR.com

Unresponsive man with ‘AK-style’ pistol in vehicle prompted Phoenix freeway closure

An unresponsive man sitting inside a vehicle on a Phoenix freeway prompted a closure Wednesday evening, authorities said.

14 hours ago

dementia friendly space...

Associated Press

Some US airports strive to make flying more inclusive for those with dementia

From Phoenix to Kansas City, Missouri, airports have incorporated special lanyards, a quiet room and even a simulation center where caretakers and those with dementia can learn about flying or get a refresher.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Will Hurricane Idalia affect gas prices across Arizona?