ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 1-3

Sep 1, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:42 am

photos of bull rider and metallica singer on stage...

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Black Rodeo, Facebook Photo/Metallica)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Black Rodeo, Facebook Photo/Metallica)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Sam Smith
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)

Scottsdale

Mesa

Glendale

Chandler

  • Rise Up Music Festival
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Venue: The Park at Wild Horse Pass (19593 S. 48th St.)
Gilbert

