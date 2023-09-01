PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Sam Smith Day: Sunday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Summer Block Party presents Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)



Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)



Phoenix Rising vs. Rio Grande Valley Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Scottsdale

Arizona Black Rodeo 2023 Day: Friday and Saturday Time: Varies Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Road)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale Metallica M72 World Tour Day: Friday and Sunday Time: Varies Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)

Gerardo Ortiz and El Yaki Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)

Chandler Rise Up Music Festival Day: Saturday Time: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Venue: The Park at Wild Horse Pass (19593 S. 48th St.)



Gilbert Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert



Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.