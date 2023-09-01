Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 1-3
Sep 1, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:42 am
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending a sporting event, concert or farmers market.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Sam Smith
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Summer Block Party presents Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)
- Diamondbacks vs. Orioles
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)
- Phoenix Rising vs. Rio Grande Valley
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
Scottsdale
- Arizona Black Rodeo 2023
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Road)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Metallica M72 World Tour
- Day: Friday and Sunday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
- Gerardo Ortiz and El Yaki
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
Chandler
- Rise Up Music Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Venue: The Park at Wild Horse Pass (19593 S. 48th St.)
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
