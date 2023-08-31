Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White

Aug 31, 2023, 7:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEVANT, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Police said they responded to the property in the early morning hours of Monday and the suspect had already fled in a vehicle. They said the property was occupied at the time of the attempted break-in, but no one inside had any contact with suspect.

Several tips aided police after video of the incident was shared through social media, police said. They said they then charged the suspect and referred the case to the district attorney’s office.

It was unclear Thursday if the person charged in the break-in had hired an attorney.

Levant is a small town in central Maine about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Bangor.

White has a longstanding connection to Maine and graduated from Hebron High School. He has been the president of the mixed martial arts competition since 2001.

United States News

Associated Press

Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court will allow the new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children. Last week, a state district judge ruled the pending law violated the rights of transgender children […]

10 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Andrew Lester, the man accuse...

Associated Press

Judge to decide whether white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is expected to rule Thursday on whether an 84-year-old white homeowner will stand trial for shooting a Black teenager who went to the wrong home to pick up his brothers. A preliminary hearing began Thursday morning for Andrew Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic from Kansas City who […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph Biggs, wa...

Associated Press

Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former organizer of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 33-year prison […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Pervis Payne sits next to his attorney Kelley Henry during a hearing in Shelby County Crimin...

Associated Press

Appeals court agrees that a former Tennessee death row inmate can be eligible for parole in 4 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that allows a former Tennessee death row inmate to be eligible for parole in four years after spending more than three decades in prison. The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals decided Wednesday that Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan properly ruled in January 2022 […]

10 hours ago

Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of "Black Adam" in New York on Oct. 12, 2022, left, and O...

Associated Press

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires, through a new fund they announced Thursday. The People’s Fund of Maui will give $1,200 a month to adults who are not able to return to […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland

SAVAGE, Md. (AP) — One person died and 18 others were injured in a wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus on a Maryland highway, police said. The driver of an SUV died early Thursday when the vehicle, which driving on the wrong side of the highway, hit the bus, according to police. The crash […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White