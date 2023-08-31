Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP

Aug 31, 2023, 7:05 AM

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the response to...

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the response to Hurricane Idalia, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that Congress should pass a short-term funding measure to ensure the government keeps operating after the current budget year ends Sept. 30.

An official with the Office of Management and Budget said lawmakers would very likely need to pass a temporary spending measure in September to prevent a potential partial shutdown. The official was not authorized to discuss the administration’s plans and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Without such congressional approval, parts of the federal government could shut down when the new budget year begins Oct. 1 and that would jeopardize federal programs on which millions of U.S. households rely. The shutdown is a risk because of disagreements on the annual spending bills to be passed by the Republican-led House and and Democratic-majority Senate. Neither side wants a shutdown despite their differences.

House Republicans are insisting on sharp cuts to many programs, reopening a tense debate about government finances from earlier this year when the White House and Congress reached a compromise in June to extend the government’s legal borrowing authority through January 2025.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced questions at the daily briefing about preparations for a shutdown. Jean-Pierre said she would not address the “hypotheticals” of a closure, even as she sought to assign blame for a shutdown on Congress.

“There’s absolutely no reason at all for Congress to shut down the government,” she said. “There isn’t. And this is a question for Congress to answer.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News on Sunday that he “would actually like” to have a short-term funding measure because a shutdown “hurts the American public.” He suggested an extension would allow the House to pass its own spending plans and improve its leverage in talks with the Senate.

United States News

FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl. Andrew Lester, the man accuse...

Associated Press

Judge to decide whether white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is expected to rule Thursday on whether an 84-year-old white homeowner will stand trial for shooting a Black teenager who went to the wrong home to pick up his brothers. A preliminary hearing began Thursday morning for Andrew Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic from Kansas City who […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph Biggs, wa...

Associated Press

Ex-Proud Boys organizer sentenced to 17 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former organizer of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 33-year prison […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Pervis Payne sits next to his attorney Kelley Henry during a hearing in Shelby County Crimin...

Associated Press

Appeals court agrees that a former Tennessee death row inmate can be eligible for parole in 4 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that allows a former Tennessee death row inmate to be eligible for parole in four years after spending more than three decades in prison. The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals decided Wednesday that Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan properly ruled in January 2022 […]

10 hours ago

Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of "Black Adam" in New York on Oct. 12, 2022, left, and O...

Associated Press

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed $10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires, through a new fund they announced Thursday. The People’s Fund of Maui will give $1,200 a month to adults who are not able to return to […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland

SAVAGE, Md. (AP) — One person died and 18 others were injured in a wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus on a Maryland highway, police said. The driver of an SUV died early Thursday when the vehicle, which driving on the wrong side of the highway, hit the bus, according to police. The crash […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

UN demands that Lebanon’s forces and Hezbollah militants allow unannounced UN peacekeeping patrols

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution Thursday demanding that the Lebanese military and Hezbollah stop blocking the movement of the U.N. peacekeeping force and guarantee its freedom to operate, “including by allowing announced and unannounced patrols.” Lebanese officials had pushed to remove a provision in the resolution, first introduced last […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP